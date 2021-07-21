Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional

·1 min read

PLANO, Texas (AP) — The explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged the two next door, injuring six people, may not have been an accident, officials said Wednesday.

Previously, fire officials had said that a gas leak in the Plano home that was destroyed Monday was the likely cause of the explosion.

“After further investigation, it was determined the explosion may have been intentional,” Plano Police and Plano Fire-Rescue said in a news release, without providing details..

It appeared to be an isolated incident with no indications of any threats to the community, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the release.

One person from the one-story home that exploded and five others, including three children, from one of the damaged homes next door were taken to hospitals for treatment, fire officials said. A person who was in the other damaged home wasn't hurt.

The three adults were taken to Medical City Plano, where they remained hospitalized Wednesday. The hospital said one was in critical condition and two were in good condition.

A friend of the family next door who were injured said that the three children had been released from the hospital and were staying with family.

“From chatting with both parents, there was no flash, there were two explosions, and so the first one caught their attention, and then as the husband was facing the window, the second one went off, and that half of their house had collapsed in on them,” Mae Reedy told KXAS-TV.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida man arrested at CLT for what was under the bulge in his shirt, officials say

    The discovery weighed just 6 pounds, but it’s worth more than $200,000, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

  • Minnesota House speaker won't act on Rep. Thompson allegations yet

    Don't expect Minnesota's House Democrats to take action to expel or punish embattled Rep. John Thompson anytime soon. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: House Speaker Melissa Hortman indicated Wednesday that she'll wait until any ethics complaints or court proceedings are completed to take action against the St. Paul Democrat. Why it matters: Hortman, along with other DFL leaders, have called on Thompson to resign over a series of domesti

  • Macron among 14 heads of states on potential spyware list

    French President Emmanuel Macron leads a list of 14 current or former heads of state who may have been targeted for hacking by clients of the notorious Israeli spyware firm NSO Group, Amnesty International said Tuesday. “The unprecedented revelation ... should send a chill down the spine of world leaders," Amnesty's secretary general, Agnes Callamard, said in a statement. Among potential targets found on a list of 50,000 phone numbers leaked to Amnesty and the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories include Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Barham Salih of Iraq.

  • Peru arrests state hospital workers for charging COVID-19 patients $21,000 per bed

    Peruvian police said on Wednesday they had dismantled an alleged criminal ring that had charged as much $21,000 per bed for seriously ill COVID-19 patients in a state-run hospital, aggravating care in a country hit by one of the world's deadliest outbreaks of the virus. Authorities arrested nine people in an early morning raid on Wednesday, including the administrators of Lima's Guillermo Almenara Irigoyen public hospital, according to prosecutor Reynaldo Abia. Corruption scandals around virus care have already rattled the highest levels of power in Peru.

  • Gun that killed U.S. outlaw Billy the Kid to be sold

    One of the most iconic weapons of the American Wild West goes up for auction next month with the sale of the gun that killed 19th century outlaw Billy the Kid. Sheriff Pat Garrett's Colt single action revolver is expected to fetch between $2 million and $3 million at auction, Bonhams auction house said on Wednesday. The gun comes from the collection of Texas couple Jim and Theresa Earle who amassed Western firearms and other artifacts for some 50 years.

  • Satellite images show Kim Jong Un's waterslide yacht in action, while North Korea struggles with famine and COVID-19

    Satellite imagery recorded the movement of Kim Jong Un's 260-foot luxury yacht, which has two waterslides. Meanwhile, North Korea heads into famine.

  • Photos appear to show Surfside condo collapse site cleared of rubble

    Nearly a month since the partial building collapse that killed 97 in Surfside, the site of the collapse looks unrecognizable to those who witnessed rescuers work for weeks on the rubble — and traffic patterns around the site may see a return to normal “in the very near future.”

  • Another brawl breaks out on a Frontier flight to Miami. It was caught on camera

    Another day, another brawl on an airplane.

  • China blasts dam to divert floods that killed at least 25

    China’s military has blasted a dam to release floodwaters threatening one of its most heavily populated provinces, as the death toll in widespread flooding rose to at least 25. The dam operation was carried out late Tuesday night in the city of Luoyang, just as severe flooding overwhelmed the Henan provincial capital of Zhengzhou, trapping residents in the subway system and stranding them at schools, apartments and offices. A video posted on Twitter by news site The Paper showed subway passengers standing in chest-high muddy brown water as torrents raged in the tunnel outside.

  • Armed shopper shoots would-be robbers and fends off assailants in dramatic scene

    A man defended himself with a concealed firearm after a pair of men approached him in an attempted robbery in Los Angeles, according to video footage.

  • Woman catches fellow airplane passenger sending an offensive text about her: 'I would be so mad'

    A woman took to TikTok to describe how on a recent flight a man sitting next to her body-shamed her over text.

  • Woman goes on homophobic tirade while being kicked off DFW-bound flight, video shows

    The woman was removed from the flight for not wearing a mask and using slurs, according to a video posted to YouTube.

  • Athletics ownership needs to commit to Oakland after City Council vote

    If John Fisher wishes to someday regain the trust of an A's fan base that has spent nearly two decades enduring the dilemma of loving the team but despising his decisions,then this proposal is an opportunity to prove it.

  • She Hates Biden. Some of Her Neighbors Hate the Way She Shows It.

    Andrea Dick is a die-hard supporter of former President Donald Trump and thinks the election was stolen from him, although that claim has been thoroughly discredited. She does not like President Joe Biden, and that is putting it mildly. Her opinions are clear in the blunt slogans blaring from the banners outside her New Jersey home: “Don’t Blame Me/I Voted for Trump” and several others that attack Biden in crude terms. Several feature a word that some people find particularly objectionable but w

  • ‘Incel’ Plotted to Slaughter Thousands of Women at an Ohio University: Police

    Highland County Sheriff's OfficeA U.S. Army washout who identified as a so-called involuntary celibate plotted to “slaughter” women in a mass shooting at an unnamed Ohio university, with the goal of killing some 3,000 people after receiving his military training, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court.Tres Genco, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, prosecutors announced. He d

  • German flood survivors emerged from homes 'like ghosts'

    When Lara Tillmann rushed to help her family in the picturesque German town of Insul a day after it was devastated by floods, she found dazed survivors emerging from their homes "like ghosts". "The roads were all gone, the cars were all gone, you had to walk prodding a stick in front of you so you didn't fall through," she told Reuters TV on Wednesday. Insul, a 750-year-old village in the rural Eifel region of western Germany famous for its hiking trails and rolling hills, was among the worst-hit in the floods, the country's most deadly natural disaster in more than half a century.

  • Illinois has its share of UFO sightings — objects buzzing O’Hare, crashing in Batavia, flying Tic Tacs — and not all are easily dismissed

    CHICAGO — Your neighbors have seen them. Your friends have seen them. Some have reported seeing them. Perhaps you have seen them, too. After all, more have seen UFOs than care to admit — never mind file a report. If the database held by the National UFO Reporting Center in Washington State (est. 1974) is any measure, the first official sightings in Illinois began in the mid-1920s, when a farm ...

  • A former David Dobrik fan released a video showing him confronting the YouTuber about the events that led to a rape accusation against Durte Dom

    Javier Aliaga, who said he used to see David Dobrik as a "hero," asked him who bought alcohol on the night that an underage woman says she was raped.

  • Among Mormon Women, Frank Talk About Sacred Underclothes

    Sasha Piton was on a hike near her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, when she realized something was wrong. The trek was just a few miles, and not strenuous, but a rash was spreading along the crease above her thigh. Piton quickly identified the cause. Like many members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she wears a white two-piece set of sacred temple garments, which are functionally underwear, almost all of the time. After another painful hike, Piton reluctantly stopped wearing the

  • In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

    A study of the gut of a well-preserved body from a bog in Denmark has offered new details that researchers say hint at dark rituals.