Explosion in Turkey shuts down key Iraq oil pipeline

·1 min read

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion has shut down a pipeline in southeastern Turkey that carries oil from Iraq to world markets, officials and news reports said.

The blast late Tuesday near the town of Pazarcik in Kahramanmaras province caused a huge fire that forced authorities to also shut down a highway, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. No one was hurt in the explosion.

The pipeline carries oil from the Kirkuk oil fields in northern Iraq to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Turkey’s pipeline company, BOTAS, said the fire was extinguish and that operations would resume “as soon as possible after the necessary measures are taken.”

The cause of the explosion was under investigation.

Kurdish rebels who have led an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, have in the past bombed pipelines in the region, including the Kirkuk-to-Ceyhan pipeline.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tom Brady trolls Eagles with Meek Mill song in Twitter video

    Tom Brady trolled the Eagles and Eagles fans with a Twitter video on Monday night. By Dave Zangaro

  • Oil highest since 2014 as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook

    Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Wednesday as an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey increased concerns about an already tight supply outlook amid worrisome geopolitical troubles in Russia and the United Arab Emirates. Brent crude futures rose 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $87.90 a barrel at 0740 GMT, adding to a 1.2% jump in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 64 cents, or 0.8%, to $86.07 a barrel, adding to a 1.9% gain on Tuesday.

  • Kazakhstan security forces on high alert in Almaty amid calls for fresh protests

    Security forces blocked several downtown streets and cordoned off one of the squares in Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty on Wednesday as an opposition group planned to stage protests, a Reuters correspondent reported from the scene. The oil-rich Central Asian nation was shaken this month by the worst bout of violence in its post-Soviet history during which at least 225 people were killed, most of them in Almaty. On Wednesday, a group led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, a former Kazakh banker turned government critic in exile, said it would hold protests outside local government buildings in major cities throughout the country of 19 million.

  • Airlines worldwide rush to change flights over US 5G problem

    Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading into the U.S. over an ongoing dispute about the rollout of 5G mobile phone technology near American airports. The issue appeared to particularly impact the Boeing 777, a long-range, wide-body aircraft used by carriers worldwide. It said it would continue flights to Los Angeles, New York and Washington.

  • Trial of former Manchester United player Giggs delayed until August

    LONDON (Reuters) -The trial of former Manchester United soccer player Ryan Giggs has been delayed to August 8 due to a lack of court space, the BBC reported after a hearing on Tuesday. The trial at Manchester Crown Court had been due to start on Jan. 24. Giggs, 48, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains on bail.

  • As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Heat Up, Beaten-Up Russian Stocks and Currency May Be Hard to Resist

    Russia is a screaming buy, if you forget about the little business with Ukraine. Oil prices, which usually drive Russian assets, are about even over that period. Underperformance continued this week as Russian-Western diplomatic talks ended without visible progress.

  • Drone attack in Abu Dhabi claimed by Yemen's rebels kills 3

    A drone attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting a key oil facility in Abu Dhabi killed three people on Monday and sparked a fire at Abu Dhabi's international airport. Emirati police identified the dead as two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. Six people were also wounded at an industrial area where Abu Dhabi's state-owned energy company runs a pipeline network and an oil tanker storage facility.

  • Family seeks to sue Lebanon over dead father's captivity

    A Lebanese American man’s survivors, who filed an ambitious lawsuit last year alleging Lebanon’s security agency kidnapped and tortured him before he died in the U.S., hope to find an opening after the agency recently responded in an American court. Amer Fakhoury died in the United States in August 2020 at age 57 after suffering from stage 4 lymphoma. Fakhoury’s detention in 2019 and release in 2020 marked another strain in relations between the United States and Lebanon, which finds itself beset by one of the world’s worst economic disasters and squeezed by tensions between Washington and Iran.

  • Biden administration unveils plan to combat worsening US wildfires

    The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled a 10-year plan to treat and maintain millions of additional acres of forests in the western United States to reduce the severity of seasonal wildfires. “We’re not going to stop fires,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said at a press event in Arizona alongside Forest Service chief Randy Moore. The plan, called the “wildfire crisis strategy,” aims to make some 50 million acres (20 million hectares) of forests healthier and more resilient to fires through treatments like thinning, pruning, and prescribed burning, they said.

  • Germany surpasses 100,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time

    Germany reported 112,323 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a fresh single-day record as the health minister said the peak had not been reached and compulsory vaccination should be introduced by May. Germany's tally of COVID-19 infections now stands at 8,186,850, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious disease said. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he expected the wave to peak in a few weeks as the highly infectious Omicron variant brought Germany's seven-day incidence rate to 584.4 cases per 100,000 people.

  • NFL response to Jon Gruden’s lawsuit is due tomorrow

    The battle will be joined on Wednesday. According to Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com, the NFL is due to file a response to former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit on Wednesday. Gruden accuses the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell of leaking his emails to former Washington executive Bruce Allen in an effort to force Gruden’s ouster. [more]

  • New York attorney general moves to compel Trumps to testify in investigation

    New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday filed a motion for a court order compelling the appearance of Donald Trump and two of his children to testify as part of her office's investigation into the Trump Organization's financial dealings.

  • Ghana can’t overcome red card, sent out of AFCON by Comoros (video)

    Andre Ayew's sliding boot to the face of Comoros keeper Salim Ben Boina went from a yellow card offense to a straight red after VAR review.

  • Kentucky candle factory that threatened to fire workers during tornado is closing

    Mayfield candle factory destroyed by a killer Kentucky tornado, where workers said they were threatened with dismissal if they left their posts, closing

  • Indian states are competing over Tesla production

    On Jan. 12, Elon Musk said Tesla was still facing "a lot of challenges" with the Indian government.

  • Deregulating the cruise ships — at last | Reagan

    The CDC is finally relenting on its COVID regulations for cruise ships.

  • NY AG seeks testimony from Trump, his children over financial dealings

    New York Attorney General Letitia James said late on Tuesday that former U.S. President Donald J. Trump's family organization used "fraudulent or misleading" asset valuations to obtain economic benefits, including loans, insurance coverage, and tax deductions. James also took legal action to compel Trump and his adult children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to appear for sworn testimony as part of her office’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization's financial dealings. "Thus far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence that suggests Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values to financial institutions for economic benefit," James said in a statement.

  • Japan widens COVID curbs, including in Tokyo, as cases surge

    The Japanese government will place Tokyo and a dozen other areas under new restrictions for COVID-19 effective Friday, allowing local leaders to shorten hours for eateries, as a surge in omicron cases threatens to paralyze society. A government-commissioned experts’ panel on Wednesday approved a plan to put the 13 areas under a three-week restraint through Feb. 13, said Economy Revitalization Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa, who is also in charge of virus measures. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to officially announce the new measures at a government taskforce meeting later Wednesday.

  • Old photo of ex-Sri Lankan minister circulates in misleading posts after he was sacked

    A photo of a former Sri Lankan minister has been shared hundreds of times in Facebook posts that claim it shows him "cosying up" to the brother of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hours after he was sacked in January 2022. The photo has been shared in a misleading context: it has circulated online since at least 2019."Wednesday, the fifth of January 2022... Susil Premajayantha [cosying up] with Basil [Rajapaska]... Last night," reads a Sinhala-language Facebook post.The president and his

  • Around 20 killed in deadliest coalition strikes on Yemen's Sanaa since 2019

    ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) -Air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi group on the capital Sanaa killed at least 20 people overnight, including civilians, Houthi media and residents said, in one of its deadliest attacks since 2019. The air strikes followed Monday's drone and missile attack https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/uae-says-suspects-drones-behind-abu-dhabi-fires-yemens-houthis-claim-attack-2022-01-17 on coalition partner the United Arab Emirates that was claimed by the Iran-aligned Houthis and killed three people. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "expresses his concern and deplores" the coalition air strikes, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.