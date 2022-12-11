Explosion at Wagner Group HQ in Kadiivka
Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that there has been an explosion at the Wagner Group headquarters in temporarily occupied Kadiivka.
Source: Haidai during the 24/7 national joint newscast and on Telegram; Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS
Quote from Haidai: "They’re finally listening to our president and smoking in the appropriate places. And they have had ‘cotton’ where the Wagner Group headquarters was. [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word ‘vzryv’ (explosion), used ‘khlopok’ (a bang) instead. However, ‘khlopok’ also means ‘cotton’, and this has since become a meme – ed.] And photos have already appeared on the internet, and they are not even hiding that there have been huge losses."
PHOTO FROM HAIDAI'S Telegram
Details: Russian media reported that an explosion occurred on 10 December in a hotel building, which was destroyed, and that rescue workers are clearing away the rubble.
