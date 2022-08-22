Explosions again rock Sevastopol in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea

·2 min read
Sevastopol
Sevastopol

The explosions were first reported at about 5.50 p.m. Residents say the blasts were so powerful that their walls were shaking.

At the same time, the Russian invaders claim that air defenses are allegedly operating in Sevastopol and Balaklava.

Read also: President’s Office pledges more attacks on illegal structures in Russian-occupied Crimea

On social media, users reported blast effects as far away as the town of Inkerman, 10 kilometers to the east of central Sevastopol. There were also reports that the blasts were heard in the village of Ridne, some 20 kilometers east of central Sevastopol.

Social media users reported windows being blown out, windows and curtains shaking, and car alarms being set off by the noise from the explosions.

The blasts are the latest in a wave that has rocked the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory since Aug. 9.

On that day, several powerful blasts hit a Russian air base near the village of Novofedorivka in the west of Crimea.

Read also: Putin is running out of excuses as Ukraine expands the war to Crimea

U.S. media later reported Ukraine was behind the attack, although Kyiv officially denies responsibility.

The next day, Ukraine’s General Staff announced the destruction of nine Russian planes as a result of the blasts.

Forbes later reported that between eight and 24 Russian aircraft were destroyed by the explosions.

Explosions were heard again in Russian-occupied Crimea a week later, on Aug. 16. In the morning, an ammunition depot exploded near the village of Azovske in the Dzhankoy district, and a fire broke out at an electricity transformer station in Dzhankoy itself.

Later, explosions hit an air base near the Crimean capital city of Simferopol.

Read also: Crimean residents ‘in panic’ after blasts at Saky airbase, says human rights activist

In addition, residents of the city of Kerch on the eastern tip of the peninsula heard loud bangs resembling explosions on the evening of Aug. 18. Residents of Sevastopol also reported explosions near the Belbek airfield.

In the following days, explosions were heard in Kerch, Sevastopol, Yevpatoria, Bakhchisarai, and several other cities, including near military facilities and airfields. The occupation authorities assure that the air defense system has been activated and claim to have downed drones.

The blasts in the occupied Crimea have caused panic among Russian tourists and local residents, leading to major traffic jams forming at the approaches to the Crimea bridge, which connects Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea with Russia across the Kerch Strait.

Read also: Crimean residents talk about life in the occupied peninsula after the explosions

In addition, according to Ukrainian intelligence, the Russians began to urgently evacuate warplanes and military helicopters after the explosions in Crimea.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Media reports about one more explosion in Sevastopol this morning

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 13:17 In the morning of Sunday, 21 August, residents of Sevastopol heard an explosion again. Source: Correspondent of Krym.Realiyi and Meduza on Telegram Details: It is noted that the explosion occurred at approximately 06:33 local time.

  • Ukraine takes army of 472 UAVs to sky simultaneously

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 18:09 Mykhailo Fedorov, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, has shown what a simultaneous launch of the Drone Army's 472 drones would look like.

  • Putin ally Aleksandr Dugin says 'enemies of Russia meanly, stealthily killed' his daughter in car explosion

    Aleksandr Dugin's daughter Darya Dugina was killed in a car bombing over the weekend while driving through the outskirts of Moscow.

  • Ukrainian military shares details of counter-offensive in south of Ukraine

    Ukraine’s military is "systematically and methodically" carrying out a counter-offensive in the south, the head of the joint coordination press-center of the Southern Defense Forces, Nataliya Gumenyuk, said on national TV on Aug. 22.

  • Local residents claim Antonivskyi Bridge at Kherson is ‘no more’ – audio

    The Antonivskyi Bridge across the Dnipro River near the city of Kherson has literally "broken in half" following the Ukrainian military’s latest attack on the structure, a local resident says in an audio message posted on Telegram on Aug 22.

  • Ukraine bans Independence Day rallies for fear of Russian rocket strikes

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's capital Kyiv banned public celebrations this week to commemorate independence from Soviet rule, citing a heightened threat of Russian attack in a war that the United Nations said on Monday has killed more than 5,500 civilians. Near frontlines in the south of the country, Ukraine said Russia fired rockets into several southern Ukrainian towns north and west of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, captured by Russian forces shortly after they invaded Ukraine in February. Artillery and rocket fire in the region of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, on the Russian-occupied south bank of the Dnipro River, has stirred fears of a nuclear disaster and led to calls for the surrounding area to be demilitarised.

  • Russia's State Duma Council to hold special meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear station on Thursday

    In an official statement published Monday, the parliament said a session of the Council of the State Duma will be held on Aug. 25 to discuss "the threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant." Sergei Mironov, head of the pro-Kremlin A Just Russia party in the parliament, said the council - which includes the speaker and party leaders - would adopt a "tough statement" over Kyiv's actions regarding the plant and call on the United Nations and other international bodies to intervene.

  • "Alcohol chemical weapons": Presidents Office comments on Russias tales of soldiers being poisoned

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 23:54 Mykhailo Podoliak. Photo: Getty Images Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has responded to an accusation made by Russia's Ministry of Defence.

  • Ukrainian pilots shot down invaders Ka-52 Alligator and drones

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 11:57 On Sunday, Ukrainian airmen destroyed a Ka-52 helicopter and seven drones of the Russian invaders. Source: Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "On 21 August, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed seven operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, two Kalibr cruise missiles and a Ka-52 Alligator helicopter of the Russian invaders.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 2 Russian S-300 missile systems and damage Kakhova Bridge Operational Command Pivden (South)

    MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 02:00 On 21 August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two Russian S-300 missile systems, a Giatsint-S self-propelled gun and a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer in southern Ukraine.

  • Russia may divert troops from front lines to defend occupied Crimea, says ISW

    Russian occupation officials in the Crimea are likely considering strengthening security on thepeninsula following the attacks on Russian military targets, and may draw Russian troops awayfrom the front lines, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its Aug. 20 report.

  • Majority of Ukrainians consider only full liberation of all territories of Ukraine a victory survey

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 14:41 55% of Ukrainians will accept only full liberation of Ukrainian territory from the occupiers as victory in the war. For 20.5% of respondents, victory would be the full annihilation of the Russian army and the disintegration of Russia as a state.

  • Almost 9,000 Ukrainian military killed in war with Russia -armed forces chief

    Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the war with Russia, the head of Ukraine's armed forces said on Monday. The toll given by General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi appeared to be the first provided by Ukraine's military top brass since Russia's invasion on Feb. 24. Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's armed forces, told a conference held to honour military veterans and the families of those killed that children needed protection in several parts of the country including the capital Kyiv.

  • Number of injured in Russian attack on Voznesensk grows to 14, says Mykolayiv governor

    The number of people injured after Russian invasion forces shelled a high-rise building in the town of Voznesensk in Mykolayiv Oblast on Aug. 20 has risen to 14, Mykolayiv Regional Governor Vitaliy Kim said in a Telegram post on Aug. 21.

  • "Kyiv will shudder": Russian propagandists demand strikes on decision-making centres

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 21 AUGUST 2022, 11:07 SIMONYAN, PHOTO BY TASS Russian propagandists are demanding strikes on decision-making centres in Kyiv. Source: Margarita Simonyan, the main propagandist of the Russian Federation, on the pro-Kremlin television station Tsargrad, on Telegram Details: The propaganda outlet issued a report after the daughter of "Putin's ideologue" Alexander Dugin was killed in a car explosion.

  • Drone attack hits Russian territory in the Crimean Peninsula

    Videos circulating show smoke rising over a Black Sea port.

  • Russia blames Ukraine for fatal Moscow car bomb

    STORY: Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of orchestrating the car-bombing that killed the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist near Moscow over the weekend.Russian investigators said Darya Dugina was killed on Saturday when a bomb placed in a Toyota Land Cruiser exploded.Dugina's father, Alexander Dugin, is a prominent advocate for Russian military expansion. In his first public statement on his daughter's death, Dugin said Darya had been savagely killed by Ukraine.Ukraine, which has been fending off a Russian military invasion for nearly six months, has denied any involvement in the bombing.Saturday's attack comes after a number of recent high-profile explosions in Russian-controlled territory, which some suspect could showcase Ukraine's ability to launch long-range attacks or sabotage, but Kyiv has so far not claimed responsibility.Kyiv on Monday banned public celebrations of its national independence day, marking 31 years of freedom from Soviet rule, due to fears of retaliatory Russian rocket attacks.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a weekend video address, said Moscow could try "something particularly ugly" in the run-up to Wednesday, which also marks half a year since Russia invaded.Russia launched what it calls a "special military operation" on Feb. 24, which Moscow said aimed to demilitarize its smaller neighbor and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and its Western backers accuse Moscow of waging an imperial-style war of conquest.Rusian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to Darya Dugina as a Russian patriot. Moscow's FSB security service was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying the attack on Dugina was carried out by a Ukrainian woman who surveilled Dugina around Moscow for days, and then fled to neighboring Estonia after the attack. Estonia's foreign ministry declined to comment and there was no immediate comment from Estonia's interior ministry or police and border guard service.Alexander Dugin said a memorial service for his daughter will be held on Tuesday.

  • First document on security guarantees for Ukraine will appear by the end of the summer Office of the President

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 17:53 Yermak, photo: press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine The advisory group that is developing proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine will present the first document with recommendations on 29-30 August.

  • Key weapons of Ukrainian Navy in first days of war were mines and Bayraktars Commander of Ukrainian Navy

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 11:18 Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Navy actively used anti-ship mines and Bayraktar drones in the first days to protect the sea coast of Ukraine.

  • Cannabis News Week: DOT Takes on CBD; New Mexico, Canada Numbers

    Federal laws are bumping up against local ones in Nevada as the state's top court rules that federal illegality trump's the states own legalized recreational market.