Explosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

Explosions rang out in the Russian city of Domodedovo, Moscow Oblast, on the night of 9-10 August, after which a large-scale fire broke out.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Astra; Russian Telegram channel VCHK OGPU; Russian propaganda media outlet RIA Novosti

Details: Astra, with reference to eyewitnesses, reported that explosions rang out in Domodedovo, followed by a fire breaking out.

Other Russian channels confirmed information about a large-scale fire in Domodedovo.

RIA Novosti, with reference to the regional Russian Emergency Ministry, wrote that a car repair facility occupying an area of 1,000 square metres is on fire in Domodedovo.

Russian Telegram channel Shot claimed, citing local residents, that the fire was caused by an explosion of gas cylinders.

