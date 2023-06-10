Explosions, fire seen at a Hamburg construction site
STORY: Video footage uploaded to social media showed two large explosions and a plume of black smoke coming from the site which could be seen across the city.
Firefighters at the scene said the blasts were caused by gas canisters on the roof exploding.
The German Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance advised residents close to the scene to keep all windows and doors closed.
Officials are still trying to determine the cause of the blast.