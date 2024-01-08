Explosions heard in 5 oblasts as Russia launches third mass missile attack on UA in last two weeks

An air alert has been issued across the country

Russia has launched a third massive multi-wave missile and drone attack on Ukraine since Dec. 29, with loud explosions reported in at least Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, and Kryvyi Rih, overnight on Jan. 8.

A group of missiles was spotted moving through the airspace of Kharkiv region towards Dnipropetrovsk region, along with a high-speed target heading towards Dnipro, the Air Forces reported. Missiles were seen flying through the Kharkiv region towards Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk oblast.

A series of explosions was heard as a massive missile attack hit Kryvyi Rih, the home city of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, early in the morning of Jan. 8, reported Kryvyi Rih mayor Oleksandr Vilkul.

Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov urged the public not to ignore air raid signals.

Detailed information about missile strikes and aftermath will be released after the air raid alert is lifted, stated Zaporizhzhia regional governor Yuriy Malashko.

Overnight, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, and from the south, Russia attacked Ukraine with Shaheds. There are reports that Russia also used Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

Russia has launched another multi-wave missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on Jan. 8. Explosions have been heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhya, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Khmelnystskyi oblasts.

There are still many missiles in the air, with many of them over Khmelnytskyi oblast.

This story is developing.

