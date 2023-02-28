Explosions heard in Krasnodar Krai in Russia, oil refinery on fire

There were explosions overnight in the Russian city of Tuapse in Krasnodar Krai, followed by a fire at a Rosneft oil refinery.

Source: Russian Latvian-based media outlet Meduza; Tuapse administration on VK; Russian Telegram channels

Quote from Russian Telegram channels: "There was an explosion at the Tuapse oil refinery, then a second one; the windows of nearby houses were blown out, it is not clear what is burning, but it looks like oil drums."

SCREENSHOT FROM TELEGRAM

Details: A photo of the fire was also published online.

PHOTO FROM TELEGRAM CHP KRASNODARA I KRAIU

Local authorities confirmed on the VK social network site that there was "cotton" (an explosion) at the oil refinery at night, but said there is "no cause for concern." [Russian propaganda, initially refusing to use the word 'vzryv' (explosion), used 'khlopok' (a bang) instead. However, 'khlopok' also means 'cotton', and this has since become a meme – ed.]

Quote from administration of Tuapse: "Dear residents of Tuapse city, regarding the overnight explosions at the oil refinery: a report was received about a fire in an outbuilding at the oil refinery at 02:15 on 28 February 2023, the fire was contained to an area of 200 square metres at 02:30 and the fire was completely put out by 03:00."

Details: The administration claimed that the oil tanks were not affected. There were no oil spills or casualties.

The authorities have not named the cause of the incident.

