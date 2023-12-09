Explosions heard in Kryvyi Rih, missile shot down

Explosions have rung out in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, during an air-raid warning. It was reported later that a missile had been downed in the Kryvyi Rih District.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Ukraine's Air Force; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Air Force reported that at 17:50, an air-raid warning was issued in Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts due to tactical aircraft activity over the Sea of Azov, and there was a threat of air-launched weapons being used.

Shortly afterwards, Suspilne reported that the sounds of explosions were being heard in Kryvyi Rih.

Later, Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, said a Russian missile was downed in the Kryvyi Rih District in the evening.

In addition, he noted that the Russians attacked Nikopol with two kamikaze drones in the afternoon.

An infrastructure facility, a warehouse, and a five-storey building were damaged. There were no casualties.

