Explosions heard in Kyiv, authorities report more missiles advancing on the capital

Explosions have rung out in the city of Kyiv during a Russian air-raid, with authorities reporting that air defence systems have been activated in response. Ukraine’s Air Force later added that a large number of missiles were advancing towards Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA); Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote from KCMA’s Head Serhii Popko: "An air-raid warning is still in effect! Air defence systems have been activated in [Kyiv and Kyiv] Oblast."

Quote from Klitschko: "Explosions in the capital. In particular, missile debris crashed in a park in the Holosiivskyi district. Explosions also occurred in the Obolonskyi district."

Details: Popko asked Kyiv residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear was sounded.

Ukraine’s Air Force also urged Kyiv residents to take shelter.

"Kyiv – remain in shelters. A large number of missiles [are heading] in your direction. Missiles in Zhytomyr Oblast have changed direction and are now also heading towards Kyiv," the Air Force said.

Klitschko later reported that emergency services responded to a call from Kyiv’s Pecherskyi district.

"The services were deployed to the scene," he noted.

Background:

A total of 16 Russian Tu-95 bombers launched missiles on Ukraine on the night of 1-2 January. Missiles entered the territory of Ukraine in the early hours of 2 January. Air-raid warnings are in effect across the country.

