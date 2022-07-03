Explosions also heard in Russian Kursk

IRYNA BALACHUK — SUNDAY, 3 JULY 2022, 09:03

Explosions have been heard overnight in the Russian city of Kursk, and the oblast’s governor has reported that air defence systems were in operation.

Source: Roman Starovoit, Governor of Kursk Oblast, on Telegram; Russian state-controlled news outlet RT with reference to local residents

Details: Residents of Kursk reported that they had heard the sounds of explosions during the night. Videos were published on social networks, allegedly showing air defence systems operating in the sky above the city.

Starovoit reported in the morning that [Russian - ed.] air defence forces had allegedly shot down "two Ukrainian Strizh drones" as they approached Kursk.

He also published a photo of allegedly shot-down UAVs.

Quote from the governor of Kursk Oblast: "Thanks to the competent actions of the military, there are no casualties. Unfortunately, the situation in Belgorod is different. As a result of the enemy's attack, residents have been killed and wounded, and the houses of civilians are destroyed."

Background:

Viacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation, said that there was a "series of loud noises" in Belgorod overnight, killing 3 people and injuring 4 more, and partially destroying 11 apartment buildings and 39 private homes.