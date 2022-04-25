Explosions heard, then fires break out at two oil depots in Russia's Bryansk

Two fires broke out in Bryansk

It is noted that the oil depot is located on Moscow Avenue.

"Top-rank fire and rescue crews have left for the scene. Upon arrival, it was established that there is a fire on the territory of the oil depot," the ministry said, without disclosing the cause of the fire.

Oil tanks exploded at the depot, Russia's state-owned news agency TASS quoted the local regional government's press service as saying.

Residents of houses located near the oil depot have been evacuated.

At least two fires broke out in the town, as reported on social networks. Locals said they had allegedly heard "loud claps."

Russian media reported that the Druzhba oil depot, which is part of the Druzhba pipeline complex, which transports Russian oil to Europe, is on fire.

