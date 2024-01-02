Explosions in Kropyvnytskyi, casualties mount in Kharkiv & Kyiv after mass Russian missile attack

Explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad Oblast as Russia launched another mass drone and missile attack on Ukraine early on Jan. 2, Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported.

The Kirovohrad City Military Administration has not yet commented on the situation.

Read also: Ukraine retaliates against Russian mass missile attack with mass drone attack

Russia carried out another massive attack on Ukraine in several waves starting in the evening of Jan. 1, continuing Jan. 2. Ukraine eliminated all 35 Shahed attack drones in the first wave, while missiles, including ballistic Kinzhals, were launched from 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the second wave.

Early reports indicate one dead and over 20 injured in Kharkiv and at least 10 injured in Kyiv.

A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv during the massive launch of missiles by Russia. Fires are reported in several areas, while power and water is not working in parts of the city.



This story is developing.

Read also: Liberation of Crimea could shield Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa from Russian attacks – ISW

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine