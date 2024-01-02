Explosions reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv amid Russia's mass attack

Numerous explosions were heard in Kyiv the morning of Jan. 2, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, amid Russia's latest mass attack on Ukraine. Ukraine’s Air Force issued an aerial threat warning for all Ukrainian oblasts.

Some facilities and residential buildings in several districts of the capital are without power, according to Klitschko.

Missile debris fell on the roof of a multi-storey residential building in Pecherskyi district, Kyiv City Military Administration reported via its Telegram channel. In Obolonskyi district, the remains fell on the territory of a warehouse, while in Holosiivskyi district - in an open area of a city park.

In Podilskyi district, an infrastructure facility was reportedly hit and a gas pipeline was damaged, Klitschko reported. First responders have been called to the scene.

No casualties have been reported as of 7:30 a.m. local time.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that the city was under Russian attack as he urged residents to immediately seek shelter.

