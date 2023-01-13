Explosions ring out in Berdiansk, occupiers state Russian-appointed governor's car was blown up

Three powerful explosions rang out near the Berdiansk Airport and a fire started in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.



Source: Suspilne, public broadcaster, citing a comment of Viktoriia Halitsina, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration; Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram



Quote from Halitsina: "As per now, there is no confirmed information about damage to enemy equipment. We hope that it [the damage – ed.] took place, because the fire is really huge."



Details: Halitsina emphasised that the information about the injured Russian soldiers is being established.

Updated at 19:50: Russian media claim that at 19:30 in Berdiansk, the car of the so-called "head of the Civil Military Administration" of the Berdiansk district, Oleksiy Kychyhin, was detonated. The occupiers say that "thanks to a lucky chance", the Russian-appointed puppet leader was not injured, as he "noticed a suspicious object on the bottom of the service car in time."

According to the occupiers, the force of the explosion was about one kilogram of explosive substance in TNT equivalent. The occupiers blamed the detonation on the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

