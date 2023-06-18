Explosions rip through Russian ammo dump in Kherson Oblast, detonations captured on video

A detonation began at the place of impact in the BC compound of the occupiers

Later, the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that a large Russian ammunition depot had been hit.

As well as the blast in the village of Rykove (Partyzany) in Kherson Oblast’s Henichesk District, which is over 100 kilometers from the nearest Ukrainian-held territory, explosions were also heard in Skadovsk and Lazurne – towns located on the southern Black Sea coast of Kherson Oblast, north of the Crimean Peninsula.

In Rykove, there were reports that a large ammo dump of the Russian military had been hit and detonations of ammunition had allegedly began.

The strike was also confirmed by the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk.

"Partyzany is burning!" he wrote in his Telegram, using the former name of the village.

“Good job, guys! More fire!”

He also posted a video of the fire and explosions.

Detonations began in a warehouse, and huge puffs of smoke rose into the air.

It is not specified what exactly caused the explosions and fire, though a later comment by Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat hinted that the attacks across Kherson Oblast might be the work of Ukrainian partisans.

