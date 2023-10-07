Explosions rock Crimea again, Russian invaders claim to down missile

On Saturday evening, a series of explosions occurred in occupied Crimea, and the Russian Defence Ministry claims another downed Ukrainian missile.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Telegram channel Crimean Wind; Russian Defence Ministry

Details: As a local resident told Suspilne, two explosions occurred in the city of Yevpatoriia.

The Crimean Wind reports explosions in Dzhankoi, Yevpatoriia and Krasnoperekopsk.

The Russian Defence Ministry again stated that Kyiv attacked Crimea with a "S-200 anti-aircraft missile modified for ground attack" around 22:00.

The missile was reportedly destroyed in the air.

Background: After 18:00 on Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that its forces intercepted a Ukrainian missile strike on Russian-occupied Crimea. Social media users have reported explosions in the Crimean city of Dzhankoi.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!





