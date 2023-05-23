‘War will endure until Putin’s hanged body decorates the walls of the Kremlin’ – Russian Volunteer Corps

RVC fighter

The Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) – responsible for the raid in Belgorod Oblast on May 23 – has declared that the war will persist until the lifeless body of dictator Vladimir Putin adorns the walls of the Kremlin.

Soon there will not be a person in Russia who is not acquainted with the loss of life in this war, the group said.

“To put an end to it, the enemy must be fought on the territory it occupies. The war will endure until Putin’s hanged body decorates the walls of the Kremlin, and his gang is condemned by a fair trial of Russian fury,” stated the RVC message on Telegram.

The RVC further added that the country is ripe for change and liberation.

“The territories bordering the conflict zone, such as Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod, eagerly await liberation. The Russian Volunteer Corps, responding to their silent call, has taken the bold step toward our Motherland,” the statement said.

The RVC assured that the civilian population need not worry as they do not engage in combat with civilians.

“Any assistance to fellow citizens who have been courageous enough to fight against Putin’s dictatorship brings the end of the war, the end of deaths, and the end of disgrace,” the message stated.

Previously, the Legion of Russia’s Freedom announced that, together with the Russian Volunteer Corps, they had “completely liberated” the settlement of Kozinka in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, and also entered the town of Grayvoron, commencing its assault.

The local authorities declared a “counter-terrorism operation regime,” and according to Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the majority of the Grayvoron district’s residents have evacuated.

The Freedom of Russia Legion is a unit within the Ukrainian Armed Forces, established in March 2022 to combat the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Volunteer Corps was formed in August 2022. Both units consist primarily of ethnic Russian emigrants who previously resided in Ukraine and other European countries.

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) referred to the actions of the Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, as the “establishment of a security zone” to protect Ukrainians.

Andriy Yusov, a HUR representative, commented to Ukrainian media that the Legion and RVC were engaged in the “creation of a security zone” in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast to protect Ukrainians.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine