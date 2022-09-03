Explosions rock Kherson: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy recreation facility at which Russian soldiers were staying local media

IRYNA BALACHUK – SATURDAY, 3 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:25

On the afternoon of 3 September, several powerful explosions were heard in occupied Kherson. Local residents reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a recreation facility at which the Russian soldiers and local collaborators were staying.

Source: local news outlet Most; local Telegram channels

Details: According to the local news outlet, the Armed Forces of Ukraine targeted the Lost World recreation facility, belonging to collaborator Volodymyr Saldo, who has offered this complex as accomodation for Russian troops.

Most reports indicate that Russian occupiers and collaborators have stayed in the building for a long time. It is also known that many of them have left it recently.

The outlet notes that it is currently unknown whether leaving the facility like this was due to rotation and whether a new batch of occupiers have moved in to stay at the Lost World.

In online communities, residents of Kherson have posted that Russian mobile communication disappeared in a large part of the city after the explosions, and that there were interruptions in the activity of the Russian-controlled Internet provider SkyNet.

Local Telegram channels also reported that explosions thundered near Antonivka bridge, also stating that an anti-aircraft system of the occupiers was on fire.

Background:

On 2 September, Ukraine's General Staff reported that the Russian company, which was based in the Lost World recreation facility, left Kherson and took the looted property to the temporarily-occupied territory of Crimea in five tented trucks.

