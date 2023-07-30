Explosions Rock Moscow in Brazen Early-Morning Drone Attack

via Telegram / 112

Several explosions rocked Moscow early Sunday morning in a drone attack that damaged a skyscraper, left at least one person injured, and shut down airspace over the area, according to local reports.

The Moscow City business center took a direct hit in the attack, with footage from the scene showing debris and smoke apparently pouring out of the building. Local outlet 112 reported that a security guard was injured in the strike, though Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said no injuries had been reported.

“Ukrainian drones attacked tonight. The facades on two [Moscow] City office towers were slightly damaged,” Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Residents reported hearing multiple explosions just before 3:30 a.m. local time, as air defenses were activated to shoot down the drones. Witnesses told local media at least one of the drones appeared to tear through a floor in the Moscow City skyscraper, blowing out nearby windows in the process.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have “suppressed” two drones, causing them to lose control and crash into Moscow City, and to have shot down a third drone.

Airspace over and around the city was shut down as a result of the attack, and Vnukovo International Airport temporarily halted incoming and outgoing flights.

