Explosions rock Mykolaiv and Dnipro suburbs
Explosions have occurred in the city of Mykolaiv and the Dnipro suburbs as the Russians launched Shahed loitering munitions to attack Ukraine.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukraine's Air Force; Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Telegram
Details: Suspilne reported that explosions could be heard in Dnipro's suburbs and Mykolaiv.
An air-raid warning has been issued in Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts as the Russians launched Shahed UAVs to attack Ukraine.
The Air Force reported at around 23:00 that two groups of Shahed UAVs were approaching Dnipro from the north, with another Shahed group heading towards Mykolaiv.
Later, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported a fire at one of the city's facilities.
Quote from Sienkevych: "There is a fire at one of the facilities. We are investigating the details. Please do not spread any photos/videos."
Updated at 23:58. Sienkevych said that dry grass had caught fire in an open area. No one was injured.
