Explosions rock Russian military base in Crimea

Reuters Videos

STORY: Taiwan’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday (August 10) released a video of a defensive exercise by its armed forces in response to China’s recent display of military power around the self-ruled island.The footage showed multiple warships from China and Taiwan sailing at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait. Chinese warships were seen.The island's defense ministry said multiple Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones were simulating attacks on the island and its navy. It said it had sent aircraft and ships to react "appropriately".The video’s on-screen text said its military was "at the ready, keeping our country safe" and China had not stopped its "incursions" nearby.China's military announced it has "completed various tasks" around Taiwan on Wednesday (August 10), but will conduct regular patrols, potentially signalling an end to days of war games but also that Beijing will keep up its pressure on the island.