Explosions rock Russian military base in Crimea

On Tuesday, plumes of smoke rose from the Saki Airbase in Russian-controlled Crimea after multiple explosions rocked the military stronghold and the nearby communities. Russian officials say the blast was caused by "detonation of several aviation ammunition stores," but it is widely speculated that the Ukrainian military is responsible. Crimea was annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 and remains under Kremlin control.

