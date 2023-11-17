Explosions rock Sevastopol, Russians issue air-raid warning

Explosions are heard in the occupied city of Sevastopol, Crimea, and the Russians have issued an air-raid warning.

Source: Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, on social media; Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; anonymous Telegram channels; Krym.Realii, the Radio Liberty project

Details: The media, citing local residents and anonymous Telegram channels, reported the sounds of explosions heard in the city.

The occupation authorities of Sevastopol have announced an air-raid warning.

Anonymous Telegram channels claimed that smoke was rising in the centre of Sevastopol and posted photos.

Update: Suspilne reported about multiple explosions in the city.

The occupation authorities confirmed the response of their air defence systems in Sevastopol. They claimed to have shot down two air targets over the Northern Breakwater (Sevastopol Bay – ed.). According to them, no damage to infrastructure was recorded.

The all-clear was given in Sevastopol at around 10:07.

The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that its air defence systems had destroyed two Neptune anti-ship missiles over the Black Sea near occupied Crimea.

PHOTO: KRYMSKIY VETER (CRIMEAN WIND) TELEGRAM CHANNEL

