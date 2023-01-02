Explosions rock Sevastopol, Russians say they shoot down drone

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor" of the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol, reported that air defence was operating in the city, and a drone was shot down over the sea.

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram, Russian groups on Telegram

Quote from Razvozhayev: "The air defence system is operating in Sevastopol. According to preliminary data, a UAV was shot down over the sea."

Details: The Russian-appointed puppet governor added that all services are operating normally.

Russian Telegram groups report that at least three explosions were heard in Sevastopol.

Update: Razvozhaiev later reported that air defence systems allegedly shot down another UAV over the sea.

"Our military continues to repel the attack. We ask everyone to remain calm," concluded the so-called "governor".

Background: Earlier it was reported that Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, has moved all his property, including his dogs and cats, to Cyprus.

