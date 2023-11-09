Explosions rock Skadovsk, Ukrainian official confirms strike on Russian base

Explosions were reported in the Russian-occupied city of Skadovsk in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast on Nov. 9, with Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, confirming there had been a "strike" on a Russian military base.

The incident took place at approximately 9.20 a.m. local time at the Russian Lotos base, Andriushchenko said in a post on his channel on the Telegram messenger app.

Earlier on Nov. 1, online reports hinted at possible strikes on Russian bases located on the Arabat Spit in Kherson Oblast. Russian invasion forces at that time claimed to have successfully intercepted incoming missiles.

Russian authorities typically claim to have intercepted all incoming drones and missiles, but there is ample evidence that many in fact strike their intended targets.

The explosions in Skadovsk are the latest in a series of incidents, with blasts previously reported in the Black Sea coastal town on Oct. 17. This earlier incident was described as a "strike on the location of the officer corps of the occupiers in the private sector."

Skadovsk has been under Russian occupation since Feb. 24, 2022.

