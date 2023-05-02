Explosions rocks Russian border guards’ base near Simferopol, Crimea

An explosion rocked the base of the Russian border guards near Simferopol, in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty)

Quote from Radio Liberty: "Russian Telegram channels shared reports that explosions were heard in Sevastopol on the evening of Tuesday [2 May]. Radio Liberty established that the explosion actually occurred at the Russian border guards’ base near Simferopol."

Details: Radio Liberty also reported that the photographs shared on social media can be used to geolocate the site of the explosion. It occurred at the former border guards’ training centre near the Jabanak gully in the vicinity of the village of Shkilne, several kilometres away from the Simferopol airport.

Background:

On the night of 29 April, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", reported that a fuel storage tank was burning in Kozacha Bay, which he said was caused by a drone strike.

On 1 May, Russian occupiers in Crimea claimed that their air defence equipment shot down several drones.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!