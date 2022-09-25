Explosions at Russian storage point and barracks in occupied Luhansk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:25



An explosion took place at a Russian storage point in the Russian-occupied city of Alchevsk, and another one thundered at Russian barracks in Mankivka, both in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "[Explosions] in the Svatove district. Enemy barracks have been blown up in Mankivka, [and] a farmer who collaborated [with the Russians] has been injured.

[Another explosion] in Alchevsk. [An] enemy storage point. It’s still rumbling."

Details: Haidai added that more explosions have taken place throughout Luhansk Oblast.

He also reported that a Russian "polling station" was set on fire in the city of Shchastia.

Haidai said that residents of Starobilsk are casting votes in the sham referendum among bushes next to grocery stores. "It’s easy to find the right bush because of hand-made signs that read ‘Vote here’ and armed persons [standing in front of it]," he explained.

