Explosions in Sevastopol and Yevpatoriia: Ukraine's Air Command sends greetings to Russian invaders, command post hit

Explosions in the temporarily occupied areas of Yevpatoriia and Sevastopol were part of a special operation carried out by Ukraine’s Air Force.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Air Force Commander, on Telegram; Directorate of Strategic Communications of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom)

Quote: "On 2 January, the Ministry of Lies of the Russian Federation [the Defence Ministry - ed.] reported that Russian missiles had struck ‘a bunker containing Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi’s deputy and another nine generals of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’.

Hello to the invaders in Crimea!

I expect enemy propaganda to conjure up a similarly epic report from Sevastopol and Yevpatoriia on 4 January, and once again, I would like to thank the pilots of the Air Force and everyone who planned the operation for their impeccable combat work!"

Details: Most likely, this message refers to the successful hits on military facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea: part of the Russian air defence and a command post.

Update: The Strategic Communications Directorate of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that at around 15:00 on 4 January, the Defence Forces hit a command post of the Russian occupation forces near Sevastopol.

