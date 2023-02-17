Explosions and severe injuries prompt company to recall nearly 20,000 grills

Nearly 20,000 gas grills have been recalled after reports of two people suffering major burns caused by the outdoor cooking appliance.

Paradise Grills reported liquid propane gas can accumulate inside the grill when the lid is closed, posing a fire and burn hazard to users.

The Florida-based company said that it had received two reports of the grill exploding, causing severe burns to the consumers, according to a Thursday release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

What else is under recall? Check out USA TODAY's searchable recall database

Check latest car recalls: Honda, Toyota, Chevrolet among 131,000 recalled cars

Nearly 20,000 Paradise Grill gas grills have been recalled after at least two people suffered severe burns caused by the outdoor cooking appliance. Paradise Grills reported liquid propane gas can accumulate inside the grill when the lid is closed, posing a fire and burn hazard to users.

Which grills are recalled?

Paradise Grills sold the recalled about 18,000 models at showrooms and at home, boat, and RV shows nationwide from January 2009 through December 2020.

The recalled models, which typically run between $4,000 and $15,000, are:

GX-3, GX-4, GX-5, GX-6, GX-7, GX-8, GX-9, GX-10, GX-11 GX12 and GX14

Tahiti

Fiji

Tropicana

Aruba 6 and Aruba 8

What do I do if my grill is part of the recall?

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled grills.

Those in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Texas should contact Paradise Grills to receive a free new 16x4-inch stainless steel vent and schedule a free repair and installation.

Consumers in all other states should immediately contact Paradise Grills to receive free shipment of the vent and installation instructions.

Nearly 20,000 Paradise Grill gas grills have been recalled after at least two people suffered severe burns caused by the outdoor cooking appliance. Paradise Grills reported liquid propane gas can accumulate inside the grill when the lid is closed, posing a fire and burn hazard to users.

Customers will be reimbursed for the cost of hiring a qualified professional or technician to make the repair and install the vent.

How do I contact the company?

Call Paradise Grills at 800-604-2023 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Email safetynotice@paradisegrills.com.

Visit paradisegrillsdirect.com/safety-notice

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 20,000 Paradise grills recalled after 2 people left with severe burns