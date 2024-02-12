Explosions shake Pavlohrad, Lyubotyn, and Kharkiv as Russia ramps up aerial attacks

Russia intensified its aerial offensive against Ukraine, deploying Shahed drones along with anti-aircraft and guided aviation missiles in the early hours of Feb. 12. Local authorities reported explosions in Pavlohrad, Lyubotyn, and Kharkiv.

The Air Forces disclosed on Telegram that Russia launched 17 Shahed-136/131 type strike UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region in Russia, a Kh-59 guided aviation missile from the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region of Russia.

Combat operations led to the destruction of 14 Shahed drones and one Kh-59 guided aviation missile across the Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Loud explosions were heard in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, news outlet Suspilne reported.

In Lyubotyn, near Kharkiv, Russian forces are believed to have launched S-300 missiles from Belgorod, as Oleh Synehubov, the regional governor, announced on Telegram. There have been no casualties reported at this time.

Night air raid warnings were activated across the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, and Kyiv regions.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine