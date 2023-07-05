Explosions at Shevchenkivskyi District Court in Kyiv – updated

The premises of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court

At least two explosions occurred inside the building of Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi District Court on July 5.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko confirmed the man responsible for the detonations has died.

"The criminal died on site; preliminarily, he blew himself up," Klymenko said in a Telegram post at 7:51 p.m.

The minister added that two members of the National Police Rapid Response Unit were injured.

"Their lives were saved by the shield they were carrying," his message reads.

According to one of the court’s judges, Iryna Frolova, a man accused of detonating a grenade near the Ukrainian parliament in 2015 could be behind the current explosions as well, as he was present at a hearing of his case on July 5. Ihor Humeniuk has been in custody for eight years, awaiting sentencing for the 2015 crime, Ukrainian outlet Graty reports.

At the same time, Humeniuk’s lawyer said his client was participating in the court hearing remotely, and learned of the first explosion from reporters.

The first muffled explosion could be heard in a video filmed from one of the courtrooms, taking place at around 06:10 p.m.

An hour later, NV correspondent heard another explosion inside the building. Paramedics carried two people on stretches shortly afterwards; their condition remains unclear. Further reports suggested they many have been wounded police personnel.

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said the special operations forces are preparing to assault the building.

The Ukrainian police confirmed that at least the first explosion was likely caused by a hand grenade.

The Prosecutor’s Office said the explosions were caused by a man who was involved in a court hearing that day.

“Preliminarily, we can determine that the accused, transported to the courthouse to participate in a hearing, made an attempt to escape,” the message said.

“He used an unidentified explosive device during his attempt.”

According to law enforcement, he them locked himself in one of the rooms in the building.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine