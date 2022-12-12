Explosions in Svatove: invaders "carelessly smoked" in hostel

On 11 December, one of the bases of Russian invaders was hit, and they settled in a hostel in the town of Svatove, Luhansk Oblast.

Source: press service Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, citing the statement of Serhii Haidai, the head of the Administration

Quote from Haidai: "Over the past week, the invaders have finally [started] listening to our president and smoked where necessary. And, in yesterday's case – [they smoked in] this hostel. During the week, they ‘smoked’ where the barracks are, where the ammunition is – all for the benefit of our defence forces. But the occupiers have constant problems" [Haidai refers to a joke by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who earlier advised the occupiers to "stop smoking where it’s not legit and start somewhere they haven’t been hit yet".

Details: Haidai said that the situation remained quite difficult. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are making progress on the Svatove-Kreminna front. At the same time, the Russian occupiers are constantly "bringing new forces", in particular conscripts. According to Haidai, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will no longer see professional Russian military personnel on the battlefield.

Quote: "These are just civilians who were dressed in military uniforms. They don't understand what's going on at all.

When they find themselves on the battlefield, reflexes work much better there than professional knowledge. They just run away."

Background: On 11 December, anonymous Telegram channels reported a successful hit at the hostel in Svatove, where fighters of the Wagner Group were based. In one of the videos published there, witnesses claim that "only half of the hostel is left."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





