Explosions at White Lake Township petroleum refinery lead to evacuations

Explosions at a petroleum refinery in White Lake Township caused a fire and led to the evacuation of some nearby residents, authorities said.

The first explosion occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, local news outlets reported. A second explosion minutes later sent flames higher than trees and created a large plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles.

This still image from a video shot by White Lake Township resident Laun Dearman shows large flames rising from the site of an explosion at a refinery off Bogie Lake Road on Friday, November 25, 2023.

Fewer than 100 residents near the site of the explosion and fire were evacuated, White Lake Police said. Four fire departments responded to the scene.

Laun Dearman, who lives less than half a mile from the refinery, said he and his wife saw the billowing smoke and flames.

It wasn't clear who owned the refinery or what caused the explosions.

“It’s a small, portable rig. They’ve been drilling for oil for close to a year now," Dearman said.

Police told WXYZ-TV that vents and canisters that regulate air flow to an underground gas line exploded.

No injuries were reported.

White Lake Township Police posted on Facebook before midnight that “the incident has been resolved and the roadway is once again open. The area has also been cleared safe for everyone to return to their homes.”

