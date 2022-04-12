Explosive new book claims 10-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell told house guests of father’s ‘sadistic’ physical abuse

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Molly Crane-Newman, New York Daily News
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ghislaine Maxwell
    Ghislaine Maxwell
    Socialite
  • Jeffrey Epstein
    American financier
  • Tina Brown
    Tina Brown
    British-American journalist, talk-show host, and author
  • Prince Andrew, Duke of York
    Prince Andrew, Duke of York
    Second son and third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (born 1960)

NEW YORK — A 10-year-old Ghislaine Maxwell told house guests her father beat her with objects of her choosing — and Jeffrey Epstein referred to Prince Andrew as his useful “idiot,” according to an explosive upcoming book about the British royal family.

Excerpts from author Tina Brown’s “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil,” published Monday in the Daily Telegraph, tell how Epstein, a New York financier, used his relationship with the prince to open doors in international circles and further enrich himself.

The book, on shelves in two weeks, also explores how Maxwell’s unorthodox upbringing as the privileged daughter of media mogul and fraudster Robert Maxwell helped shape her twisted relationship with the convicted sex predator.

The child abuse claims in “The Palace Papers” are attributed to a British newspaper heiress who knew Maxwell as a girl.

“(Eleanor) Berry noticed an odd-shaped hairbrush, a strap, a slipper and other implements laid out on the child’s dressing room table. Ghislaine said, rather proudly, ‘(This) is what daddy uses to beat me with. But he always allows me to choose which one I want,’” reads the excerpt.

“In the sadistic offering of power to the powerless, asking her, in essence, to procure herself for her father, one can better understand how Ghislaine fell under the spell of a man like Epstein.”

Brown’s book describes Maxwell, who started dating the multimillionaire Epstein when she was 30 after moving to New York City, as “madly in love” with the late serial pedophile.

“Their relationship quickly turned transactional: Epstein made the money, and Ghislaine made the introductions,” an excerpt reads.

“Unable to hold his sexual attention, she found a way to keep him at her side by recruiting ‘nubiles’ (as she called them) to service his insatiable needs.”

A jury convicted Maxwell on Dec. 29 of aiding Epstein’s sex trafficking scheme from 1994 to 2002. She faces up to 65 years in prison when sentenced in June.

The former socialite’s lawyers argued at trial that she was a victim of Epstein’s manipulation and that prosecutors scapegoated her after his 2019 suicide.

The Queen’s second son was Maxwell’s “biggest catch” for Epstein, Brown writes, and his relationship with the royal was also transactional.

“Privately, Epstein told people that Andrew was an idiot, but — to him — a useful one. A senior royal, even if tainted, is always a potent magnet abroad. Epstein confided to a friend that he used to fly the Duke of York to obscure foreign markets, where governments were obliged to receive him, and Epstein went along as [his] investment adviser,” reads an excerpt.

“With Andrew as frontman, Epstein could negotiate deals with these (often) shady players.”

Andrew, who was accused in a civil case of having sex with one of Epstein’s alleged underage sex trafficking victims, visited the multimillionaire in New York with such regularity that Epstein gave him a “grandly decorated” Upper East Side guest suite nicknamed “the Britannica Suite,” according to Brown, founder of the Daily Beast and a former Vanity Fair editor in chief.

“Epstein made Andrew feel he had joined the big time — the deals, the girls, the plane, the glittering New York world, where he wasn’t seen as a full-grown man still dependent on his mother’s Privy Purse strings or on the harsh pecking order of the Palace,” Brown wrote. “The Duke was always as oversexed as a boob-ogling adolescent.”

A spokesperson for the Maxwell family did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

_____

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter bans Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick over COVID-19 vaccine tweet

    Bill Clinton rape accuser Juanita Broaddrick has been banned from Twitter after tweeting about coronavirus vaccines.

  • Hernández: Lakers' season wasn't a failure? LeBron James makes excuses instead of being a leader

    Instead of being the leader the Lakers desperately need after a season of failure, LeBron James gives canned responses about the team's failures.

  • ‘It must be really sad to be him’: Women who spoke out again Cuomo rebuild as he attempts revival

    Two former aides who said Cuomo sexually harassed them offered their first substantial public comments about their lives in a series of phone interviews in recent weeks, just as the former governor was mounting a comeback bid.

  • Spirit Halloween Store Film in the Works Starring Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook (EXCLUSIVE)

    With toy-related films all the rage (just look the Play-Doh movie from Emily V. Gordon and Jon M. Chu, Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie and Paramount’s “Transformers” franchise), Halloween fans have been left under-served — until now. Spirit Halloween, the iconic costume and prop store with 1,425 locations across North America, has teamed […]

  • SoftBank reverses LatAm plan with new early-stage spinout, Upload Ventures

    The firm announced today that it is spinning out its Latin American investment arm into a new autonomous entity, dubbed Upload Ventures, that will back early-stage companies in the region at a pace of about $100 million per year. As mentioned, the move comes around six months after Claure reportedly pushed for the Latin American arm to be spun off and clashed with SoftBank executives. At the time, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son told Bloomberg that there was “no discussion of spinning out SoftBank’s Latin American Fund.”

  • Lauren Cohan on having to say THAT Walking Dead line to Negan: 'It felt like throwing up'

    "I absolutely hated it. I think the reason I hate this is also why she hates it."

  • Outlander newcomer Jessica Reynolds on Malva's fate, secrets left to uncover

    "I just love seeing the debate of Malva and this frustration over her," Reynolds tells EW. "Let's keep up this chat about her and whether she's good or bad."

  • Trade additions have given Rangers new life

    There was no team in the NHL that was better positioned at the trade deadline than the Rangers.

  • Georgia man found guilty of Collier County child sex assaults; faces life in prison

    Paul G. Faherty faces at least 25 years in prison as a repeat sex offender; convicted of abusing Collier County boy.

  • Mark Wahlberg Wants to Focus His Career on 'Faith-Based Content' and 'Things That Will Help People'

    "I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me," Mark Wahlberg said while promoting his new film Father Stu in which he plays a priest

  • Dozens of civilian Ukrainians found in grave near Kyiv - local official

    A new grave with dozens of civilian Ukrainians was found on Saturday in Buzova, a liberated village near the capital Kyiv that for weeks was occupied by Russian forces, a local official said. Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova and several other nearby villages, told Ukrainian television that the bodies were found in a ditch near a petrol station. As Russian forces were engaged in an offensive against Kyiv in the first weeks of Moscow's invasion, a number of communities surrounding the capital, including Makariv, Bucha, Irpin and Dmytrivka remained under constant fire.

  • Martha Stewart Guarantees This Easter Dessert Is ‘The Easiest Cheesecake To Make’

    Our favorite chefs are literally giving us the recipes for an Easter dream. This time, Martha Stewart just dropped a cheesecake recipe that she guarantees is the easiest cheesecake recipe you’ve ever seen. On April 9, Stewart just revolutionized our Easter dessert menu with a dessert that Stewart claims is the easiest cheesecake to make. […]

  • Jimmie Allen Tears Up as Idol Contestant Cites Him as Inspiration: 'Made Me Feel Like There's a Spot for Me'

    The Grammy nominee returned to American Idol to mentor the series' top 24 contestants as they made their live performance debuts at Disney's Aulani Resort in Kapolei, Hawaii

  • Could Jussie Smollett’s Actions Hurt The Credibility Of Future Hate Crime Victims?

    In December 2021, Jussie Smollett was convicted on five counts of felony disorderly conduct after Chicago police accused him of faking a hate crime against himself in 2019. At his sentencing hearing on March 10, 2022, the actor, who is Black and gay, professed his innocence, stating, “If I did this, then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBTQ community.” Continuing, Smollett addressed the judge, saying, “Your Honor, I respect you, and I respect the jury, but I did not do this, and I am not suicidal. And if anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself.” Legal analyst and professor Laura Rene McNeal says, “What we’re seeing play out are courtroom theatrics. We’re seeing a very accomplished actor playing a role. In this case, he’s playing the role of being innocent.” Tracy Siska, Founder and Executive Director of The Chicago Justice Project, says he’s concerned that Smollett’s actions could hurt the credibility of future victims of actual hate crimes with Chicago police. “There’s no doubt that this is just going to increase the problems with them believing Black people when they make accusations – when gay people make accusations about what happens – this just feeds into all the stereotypes," he says. Jussie Smollett was released on a personal recognizance bond of $150,000 by the Illinois Appellate Court after serving just six days of a 150-day jail sentence. On Monday’s episode, “The Sentencing Of Jussie Smollett: Justified?” Dr. Phil talks to a panel of attorneys and civil rights experts about the actor’s conviction and sentencing, his upcoming appeal, and the potentially far-reaching implications of the case. And later, can Jussie Smollett make a comeback? The panel weighs in. Plus, Scott Rouse, Chase Hughes, Greg Hartley, and Mark Bowden, also known as The Behavior Panel, weigh in on Smollett’s body language in court. Then, in the second half of Monday’s episode, “The Oscar Slap: The Aftermath Of Explosive Anger,” Dr. Phil and his guests explore what happened the night actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards broadcast. Check your local listing for air times. WATCH: Legal Analyst Says Sentence In Jussie Smollett Case Was Too Light TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Sexual assault lawsuit against Snoop Dogg withdrawn by accuser￼

    A lawsuit filed against Snoop Dogg was dismissed this week at the request of a woman who had alleged the […] The post Sexual assault lawsuit against Snoop Dogg withdrawn by accuser￼ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Bob Odenkirk says he couldn't remember anything for about 8 days after his heart attack on the set of 'Better Call Saul'

    During a PaleyFest panel, Bob Odenkirk briefly discussed his health scare on set, adding that the outpouring of love from fans "blew his mind."

  • Our 29 Best Make-Ahead Breakfast Recipes for Busy Weeks

    Start your day with guaranteed deliciousness with these four- and five-star rated recipes. Making breakfast ahead, whether you put some burritos in the freezer or make a batch of muffins for the week, means you have time to enjoy a morning meal even on hectic days. Recipes like our Morning Glory Muffins and 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups are so good, you'll be stocking your kitchen with them week after week.

  • Daniel Radcliffe drove girlfriend Erin Darke mad learning accordion: 'Her life must have been misery'

    "The Lost City" villain Daniel Radcliffe on sweating through tropical heat, and the misery he caused his longtime girlfriend learning the accordion.

  • Here’s What Kamala Harris Wrote To Her Goddaughter About Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Confirmation

    Kamala Harris is amplifying the history-making confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson into the Supreme Court by sharing the achievement's importance with young Black girls.

  • UK's Prince Charles, wife Camilla to visit Canada in May

    It will be the nineteenth visit to Canada for Charles, the heir to the British throne, and five years since his last one. "On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I look forward to welcoming Their Royal Highnesses and showing them some of the many reasons why we take pride in being Canadian," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. Charles and Camilla will participate in events and activities in the province of Newfoundland, Canada's Capital Region and the Northwest Territories, according to a statement from the Canadian government.