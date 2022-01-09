Explosive COVID-19 surge strains hospitals and schools around the nation
The number of hospitalized Americans who are positive for COVID-19 soared to more than 138,000.
The former 'Love & Hip Hop Hollywood' star is expecting a baby girl.
"I didn't realize at the time that not everyone had a maid growing up."View Entire Post ›
Bob Saget, the veteran comedian and actor known for his role in Full House, has died at the age of 65. TMZ reports that Saget was found dead on Sunday (January 9th) inside of his room at the Ritz-Carlton in … Bob Saget, Comedian and Full House Star, Found Dead at 65 Alex Young
Bob Saget, comedian and star of TV's "Full House" has died. He was 65. The actor was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, police said.
Divers and helicopters joined the frantic effort to rescue tourists thrown into a Brazilian lake when a cliff wall collapsed on their boats.
Go off, queen.View Entire Post ›
Chris Hogan reacted in the same way most Patriots fans did.
Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis certainly gave us an end-of-the-year surprise with her new video. Back in late Dec 2021, Scout posted a video onto her Instagram with the caption, “I blame all the Wim Hoff breathing.” But everyone is losing it over the naked video of her in snow. During the Moore-Willis getaway Christmas […]
“You’re expected to dress one way pre-children and another way post,” wrote Kaitlynn Carter in an honest Instagram caption on Wednesday
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's gardens could be under threat after a hosepipe ban was imposed in Montecito, where their £11 million mansion boasts nearly eight acres of rolling lawns.
Nathan Chen won his sixth U.S. Figure Skating Championships men's title and will lead the three-man U.S. Olympic team for Beijing.
Tulsa Police DepartmentA murder suspect in Oklahoma allegedly admitted to police that he and his fellow suspect had sex in the victim’s bed as they could hear her “struggling to live” in the next room.According to an affidavit from Tulsa police, obtained by local outlet KNWA/KFTA, 28-year-old Nicholas Johnson and 25-year-old Brinlee Denison beat the victim, Sarah Maguire, to death with a crowbar inside her home in Oklahoma earlier this week. The outlet reported that the pair face charges of firs
Norman Lear, Jon Stewart, Kat Dennings, and Joel McHale also remembered the late actor and comedian. John Stamos Reacts to Bob Saget’s Death: “I Am Broken. I Am Gutted.” Alex Young
After firing Vic Fangio, the Broncos should consider these six coach candidates to replace him.
Saget was currently doing stand-up around the country
Big Ten hoops is doing something no conference has done in 25 years
The Colts seem unlikely to move on from Carson Wentz, but if they did, here are the salary cap implications
A Detroit Lions trick play turned into a 75-yard touchdown
Patrick Beverley and LeBron James have been longtime nemeses of the Warriors, but are celebrating Klay Thompson's return on social media.
The cause of the accident turned out to be negligence.