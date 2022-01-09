Explosive COVID-19 surge strains hospitals and schools around the nation

The Daily Beast

Tulsa Police DepartmentA murder suspect in Oklahoma allegedly admitted to police that he and his fellow suspect had sex in the victim’s bed as they could hear her “struggling to live” in the next room.According to an affidavit from Tulsa police, obtained by local outlet KNWA/KFTA, 28-year-old Nicholas Johnson and 25-year-old Brinlee Denison beat the victim, Sarah Maguire, to death with a crowbar inside her home in Oklahoma earlier this week. The outlet reported that the pair face charges of firs