Explosive device detonated outside Alabama attorney general’s office

The Alabama attorney general, Steve Marshall, outside the US supreme court on 4 October 2022.

The Alabama attorney general, Steve Marshall, outside the US supreme court on 4 October 2022. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP

Alabama’s attorney general on Monday said that an explosive device had been detonated outside his offices over the weekend in the state’s capital city of Montgomery.

“Thankfully, no staff or personnel were injured by the explosion. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be leading the investigation, and we are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately,” the attorney general, Steve Marshall, said in a statement.

The explosion occurred early on Saturday morning.

More details coming soon …