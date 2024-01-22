Explosive device found in Deming, suspicious package in Las Cruces

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Las Cruces Police Department warned motorists to stay away from a portion of Picacho Avenue as it undertakes an investigation of a suspicious item following the discovery of an explosive device in Deming.

Here's what we know:

Suspicious item discovered on Picacho St. in Las Cruces

Las Cruces Police Department closed a portion of West Picacho Avenue between 17th Street to Motel Boulevard after an unknown item was discovered at the Adult Probation and Parole Office Monday morning.

The Adult Probation and Parole Office is located at 2635 W. Picacho Avenue.

According to Las Cruces Police, the area was closed out of caution. Assistance from the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was requested to assess the situation.

Explosive device found in Deming

Additionally, the Luna County Magistrate Court building in Deming is closed for the day after an explosive device was found at 920 S. Silver Street.

According to a release from the City of Deming, residents are asked to avoid the area as there is also the possibility of a second device.

Deming Public Schools have implemented heightened security measures, as a result.

Las Cruces Police say no way of knowing if two are linked

According to Las Cruces Police, "There is no way to determine if this callout has any definitive connection to incidents reported elsewhere in New Mexico."

Las Cruces Police asks area residents to call police immediately if they see anything suspicious or have knowledge of threatening behavior and advise motorists who regularly travel the east-west roadway to seek an alternate route until the closure is lifted.

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on Twitter @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces Police close Picacho Ave. to investigate 'suspicious item'