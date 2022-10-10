Explosive device found during traffic stop near Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette

Lafayette law enforcement officers discovered and disarmed an explosive device in a vehicle during a traffic stop near Evangeline Thruway and Surrey Street Sunday afternoon.

Deputies conducted the traffic stop at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on suspicion that the subject vehicle had a swapped license plate, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies then searched the car and discovered illegal narcotics and the potential explosive device.

Multiple agencies were called in to assist, including the Lafayette fire and police departments, the Louisiana State Police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

State police were able to safely remove the device from the vehicle and reopen the roadway at around 10 p.m.

A 44-year-old Breaux Bridge man was arrested during the incident and charged with breaking multiple narcotics and traffic laws, as well as manufacturing and possessing an explosive device.

