Explosive found in bathroom at Ceres ball fields during softball tournament

An improvised explosive device found in a bathroom at the George Costa Ball Field Complex in Smyrna Park was safely disposed of Saturday afternoon, according to Ceres police.

Officers responding to the report ensured the area was evacuated and a perimeter was cordoned off for the safety of the public, the Police Department said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department explosive ordnance team also responded, confirmed the apparent IED was real, rendered it safe and disposed of it, Ceres Police Department spokesman Sgt. Keith Griebel told The Bee.

In Facebook comments, area residents said a softball tournament was being held when the explosive was found. The area was evacuated and the remainder of the day’s games were canceled, commenters said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Sgt. Trenton Johnson at 209-538-5672 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.