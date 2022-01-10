Explosive found near gas station posed a ‘legitimate threat,’ Washington police say

An explosive device left near a Washington gas station forced evacuations at the business and nearby residences, police said.

The person who left the “firework-type mortar” on Jan. 9 at the Jackson’s Shell Gas Station tried to light the device but failed to set it off, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release.

The device was spotted on the gas station’s northwest corner, police said.

It was deemed a “legitimate threat” by officers and the fire department, police said, so they evacuated the gas station.

Once the Washington State Bomb Squad looked at the explosive, they determined it was “safe,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about the incident, police ask the public to call 360-363-8300.

Marysville is about 34 miles north of Seattle.

