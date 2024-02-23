Explosive sun: What are solar flares? How they affect us and why we could see more soon

This week the sun released three solar flares and NASA says they were big ones.

These giant explosions from the sun happened over a 24-hour period between Wednesday evening, Feb. 21, to Thursday afternoon, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. All three of the solar flares were considered X-class flares, the strongest class of flares, according to NASA.

While you can't see these flares on Earth with the naked eye, it doesn't mean that they don't affect the planet.

Here's a look at what causes flares, what the different classifications mean and just what kind of disturbances these solar flares could cause.

What is a solar flare?

A solar flare is an intense burst of radiation from the sun associated with sunspots that release magnetic energy out into space, according to NASA. Flares can last several minutes to several hours.

These giant explosions from the sun send energy, light, and particles throughout the solar system. Sometimes this burst of energy can cause geomagnetic storms on Earth.

When did the most recent solar flares occur?

According to NASA, the first peaked at 6:07 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 21, and the second peaked at 1:32 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The third, and the strongest of the three, peaked at 5:34 p.m. EST on Thursday.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of the first two flares.

Are all solar flares the same?

NASA has a classification for solar flares, just like there is a classification system for hurricanes and tornadoes. The smallest are considered A and B-class, according to NASA, and go up to X-class, which are the largest. Here's the classification breakdown:

X-class: strongest

M-class

C-class

B-class

A-class: weakest

The letter class system represents a tenfold increase in the energy output a flare produces, NASA says. This means an X-class is 10 times stronger than M-class, 100 times stronger than a C-class, and so on.

Flares also get a classification number depending on their strength as well.

How often do solar flares happen?

Solar flares aren't really that uncommon. We've had multiple events occur since the start of the new year. We just don't usually have three X-classes in a row.

According to NASA, the frequency of solar flares depends on their size, with small ones erupting more often than big ones. The number of flares also increases as the sun nears solar maximum, which is currently happening.

This solar cycle is approximately 11 years of solar activity driven by the sun's magnetic field and indicated by the frequency and intensity of visible sunspots on the surface. The peak of Solar Cycle 25 started in January and goes through October, which means we could see more solar flares in the coming months.

Solar flares decrease as the sun nears solar minimum. So, throughout the 11-year solar cycle, flares may occur several times a day or only a few times per month, according to NASA.

How can solar flares affect technology?

Solar flares only affect Earth when they occur on the side of the sun facing Earth, NASA says. Past solar flares have caused issues with technology, but it doesn't look like it caused the widespread AT&T outage that happened Thursday, Feb. 22.

Solar flares rated class M5 or above can have impacts on technology that depend on Earth’s ionosphere, the Earth's electrically charged upper atmosphere, like high-frequency radio used in navigation and GPS.

The bursts from the flares can cause radio signal blackouts that can last for minutes or even hours.

