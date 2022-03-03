Explosives, bomb books found in home of suspect in Lenexa murder-suicide: court records

Authorities executing a search warrant at the residence of a Belton man suspected of killing a young couple in Lenexa and then himself discovered explosive materials inside his home on Tuesday, according to court records.

The search warrant was served in a duplex where Dustin Johnson, 37, resided in the 8200 block of 170th Street. Johnson has been named by Lenexa police as the suspected shooter in a murder-suicide that left John M. Williamson, 20, and Sara Beck, 22, dead.

Authorities closed off several streets around the Belton duplex on Tuesday afternoon as the Kansas City Bomb and Arson Unit was called in to ensure safe entry for investigators. A large law enforcement presence was noticed there until evening.

Items taken as evidence included magnesium strips, jars of flammable black powder, sulfur, and several books related to bomb building. Police also discovered firearms, boxes of ammunition and two homemade suppressors.

The development comes as Lenexa police continue to investigate a shooting inside a quiet suburban neighborhood home there. Officers responded around 1:20 a.m. Sunday to a house in the 8400 block of Laurelwood Street to find Williamson, Beck and Johnson with fatal gunshot wounds.

Details surrounding what led up to the shooting remain unclear. But police have said Williamson, a resident of the Lenexa home, was in a dating relationship with Beck and that Johnson, a Belton resident, was an ex-boyfriend of Beck.

Lenexa police sought the search warrant in Belton after receiving information that bomb-making materials might be inside Johnson’s home. Investigators earlier this week discovered other explosives inside a vehicle outside the Lenexa house where the shooting unfolded.