Explosives set off to bring down rest of collapsed condo

The damaged remaining structure at the Champlain Towers South condo building collapses in a controlled demolition, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. The decision to demolish the Surfside building came after concerns mounted that the damaged structure was at risk of falling, endangering the crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
·4 min read

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday to bring down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers possibly gain access to new areas of the rubble.

Crews were to begin clearing some of the new debris so rescuers could start making their way into parts of the underground garage that is of particular interest. Once there, rescuers are hoping that they will gain access for the first time to parts of the garage area that are a focus of interest, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah has said. That could give a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble and could possibly harbor survivors.

The precarious, still-standing portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building was rigged with explosive charges and set for demolition overnight, Miami-Dade County officials said late Sunday. The work has suspended the search-and-rescue mission, but officials said it will open up new areas for rescue teams to explore.

Rescuers will await the “all-clear” after the demolition and then immediately dive back into the task of trying to locate any survivors buried under the rubble, County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. Officials had previously said that the search could resume from 15 minutes to an hour after the detonation.

“We are standing by. We are ready to go in, no matter the time of night,” Levine Cava told a news conference Sunday night.

Search efforts have been suspended since Saturday afternoon to allow workers to drill holes for explosives. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said earlier that up to 210 rescuers will be poised to restart the search as soon as the site is declared safe after the blast.

Levine Cava said Sunday that demolishing the building was a top priority.

“Bringing down this building in a controlled manner is critical to expanding the scope of our search-and-rescue effort,” she said at a news conference.

Officials had evacuated residents around the site ahead of the demolition and warned others to stay indoors and close windows, doors and any other openings that could allow dust in.

So far, rescuers have recovered the remains of 24 people, with 121 still missing. No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the June 24 collapse, but officials have pledged to keep looking despite the dwindling chance of finding survivors.

“There’s nobody in charge really talking about stopping this rescue effort,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “This rescue effort as far as I’m concerned will go on until everybody is pulled out of that debris.”

Concerns had mounted that the damaged Champlain Towers South building in Surfside was at risk of falling on its own, endangering the crews below and preventing them from operating in some areas. The approach of Tropical Storm Elsa added urgency to the demolition project. The latest forecasts have moved the storm westward, mostly sparing South Florida, but meteorologists have said the area could still feel effects starting Monday.

Jadallah said suspending the search effort was necessary during the drilling work ahead of the demolition because it could cause the structure to fail. Once the structure is gone and its remnants cleared, rescuers should have access for the first time to parts of the garage area that are a focus of interest, Jadallah has said. That could give a clearer picture of voids that may exist in the rubble and could possibly harbor survivors.

State officials said they hired the BG Group, a general contractor based in Delray, Florida, to lead the demolition. It was not immediately known how the company was selected, but a contract for the projects calls for the state to pay the company $935,000.

A spokesperson for the state’s Division of Emergency Management said the company is subcontracting with Maryland-based Controlled Demolition Inc., which experts say is among only a handful of companies in the U.S. that demolishes structures using explosives. The company was supposed to place explosives on the basement and lobby levels of the still-standing structure, according to the contract for the work.

The detonation aimed to bring the remaining portion of the building straight down and toward the street side, away from the existing pile of debris, Jadallah said.

The method of demolition is called “energetic felling,” which uses small detonation devices and relies on the force of gravity. It was expected to bring the building down in place, containing the collapse to the immediate surroundings.

A spokesperson for the state’s Division of Emergency Management said BG Group subcontracted with Maryland-based Controlled Demolition Inc., which experts say is among only a handful of companies in the U.S. that demolishes structures using explosives.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crews on lookout for pets in Florida condo building collapse

    It was a small moment of hope amid all the pain and devastation: a cat on Saturday was seen wandering a lower floor of the remaining flank of a 12-story condominium complex that partly collapsed near Miami. As crews prepare to demolish the still-standing portion of Champlain Tower South, officials had reassured families Saturday that they had done their best to look for their missing cherished pets. Miami-Dade County Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah interrupted a family briefing Saturday afternoon to share the news on a day that saw the death toll rise to 24.

  • Collapsed Florida condo to be leveled late Sunday

    The partially collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida, was scheduled to be demolished late Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAYOR DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA: "The demolition will take place tonight between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m."Miami-Dade county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the search-and-rescue efforts for the 121 people who are still missing would resume immediately, after being suspended to prepare for the demolition.LEVINE CAVA: "As soon as the building is down and once the site is deemed secure, we will have our first responders back on the pile to immediately resume their work."A Paraguayan family flew out to Miami over the weekend in search of Leidy Luna, who they believe disappeared in the rubble, her mother desperate for news of her only daughter.Luna, a nurse, went to Miami with the sister-in-law of Paraguay's president and her husband to help care for their three children. The entire family is still missing.Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa churned toward Florida. Strong winds and heavy rain lashed Cuba on Sunday, after pummeling Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, where two people were killed by the storm.The storm was forecast to approach western Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday.All residents of another building in North Miami Beach were told last week to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems. Local officials said the move was considered urgent because of the approach of Elsa.

  • New Miami-Dade mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, in global spotlight after Surfside collapse

    It was Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s seventh day delivering grim news from the Surfside operation when she took a deep breath at the cluster of microphones where she had already announced 16 deaths.

  • Demolition of Surfside, Florida condo near Miami that partially collapsed in June

    The Surfside, Florida high-rise that collapsed in June has been demolished. Plans for the implosion were pushed up as a tropical storm neared.

  • The hardest question about the Florida condo collapse: Is it worth rebuilding in a city that could be underwater in 30 years?

    As Miami real estate prices soar, $26 billion of coastal Florida property is at risk of chronic flooding by 2045, the Union of Concerned Scientists found.

  • Paris Hilton is Edgy and Chic in Lace-Collared Dress and Studded Valentino Pumps

    Hilton wore studded black Valentino Rockstud pumps for a date at Nobu Malibu.

  • Hobby Lobby advocates for a Christian-run government in Independence Day ads placed in many national newspapers

    The ad, under the title "One Nation Under God," included the biblical verse: "Blessed is the Nation whose God is the lord."

  • Video shows fireworks explosion in Maryland that led to 4th of July show cancellations

    Workers were beginning to set up on the beach for one of Ocean City’s two holiday firework displays when the explosives were unintentionally discharged.

  • Don’t Tell Me ‘Everything Happens For A Reason’

    Everything happens for a reason. Oh, how many times I heard this phrase after my miscarriage. Oh, how many times I still hear it today.

  • Partially collapsed Miami condo to be demolished

    The demolition of the remains of the partially collapsed condo complex near Miami Beach could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said, in an effort to tear down the unsafe structure before the possible arrival of Storm Elsa.The death count continues to rise as rescuers pull more bodies from the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in the community of Surfside, with many still missing and feared dead.Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters the demolition of what was left standing of the towers had to take place as soon as possible because Elsa is forecast to reach southern Florida as early as Monday.“We have a building here in Surfside that is tottering. It is structurally unsound. And although the eye of the storm is not likely to pass over this direction, you could feel gusts in this area."Officials are concerned that tropical force winds could affect the stability of the building.Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed an order calling for the immediate demolition of the building.Fire officials said the building would be removed in a controlled manner using explosive charges, not a wrecking ball or other methods. Contractors were inspecting the site on Saturday to come up with a plan, officials said.Meanwhile, all residents of another building, Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach, were told on Friday to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems, officials said.

  • Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to hit the Midlands. Here’s what to expect.

    No warnings or watches have been issued for South Carolina yet, as the storm could change in the next day or two.

  • Engineers may have identified at least 1 potential factor in Surfside collapse

    Engineers may have identified at least 1 potential factor in Surfside collapse

  • Worried about the sound of gunfire, she left a holiday party. In hours, she was dead.

    Paulette Thorpe’s nephew, Carlos Lyons, says his family has already forgiven the person responsible for her death. “We just want answers.”

  • Donald Trump appears to admit to central thrust of fraud charges at campaign rally

    Donald Trump appeared to admit the central thrust of the criminal case against the Trump Organisation on Saturday, asking how “anybody could know” businesses have to pay tax on the benefits they offer employees, such as company cars or school fees. The former president’s property empire has been accused of evading taxes on $1.7 million dollars worth of benefits handed to its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, which included private schools fees for his grandchildren. Mr Trump was unrepe

  • Heidi Klum Does Boho Chic in White Maxi Skirt and Tassel Ankle-Wrap Sandals

    Klum wore bohemian ankle-wrap sandals for a family shopping trip in Los Angeles.

  • Iggy Azalea dismisses allegations of Blackfishing in 'I Am The Stripclub' video as 'ridiculous and baseless'

    The controversy doesn't seem to have hurt Azalea's video numbers. "I Am The Stripclub" had over 2.5 million views by Sunday.

  • Vitasoy shares plunge after Chinese call online for boycott

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Vitasoy had their biggest ever drop on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, triggering online calls in China for a boycott of the company. In a statement on the Chinese social media platform Weibo on Saturday, Vitasoy said a staff member had circulated a memo that it described as "extremely inappropriate" without authorisation, and the company reserved the right to take legal action. Shares of Vitasoy were down 14.6% at HK$25.1, levels not seen since April 2020.

  • Sha'Carri Richardson 'glad' she's not 'perfect', thanks supporters after suspension

    'I promise I'll be your World Champ next year.'

  • Golf pro Gene Siller shot and killed on Georgia golf course

    According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.

  • Pro-Trump social media app hacked on launch day as half million sign up

    A social media site launched on Sunday by Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, was briefly hacked, and more than 500,000 people have registered to use the site, Miller said. GETTR, a Twitter-style platform with posts and trending topics, has advertised itself on the Google and Apple app stores as "a non-bias social network for people all over the world." A writer for Salon posted screenshots on Twitter of several GETTR profiles, including those of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Miller himself, that were altered to read "JubaBaghdad was here, follow me in twitter :)".