Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Exponent's (NASDAQ:EXPO) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Exponent, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$93m ÷ (US$619m - US$123m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Thus, Exponent has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Professional Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Exponent compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Exponent here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 19% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 52% in that time. 19% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Exponent has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that Exponent has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 395% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Like most companies, Exponent does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

