Exponent's (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 24th of March to $0.26. This takes the annual payment to 1.0% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Exponent's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, Exponent was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 7.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 53%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Exponent Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.15 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.04. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Exponent has been growing its earnings per share at 21% a year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Exponent could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

We Really Like Exponent's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Exponent that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Exponent not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

