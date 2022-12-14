U.S., UK export controls hit China's access to Arm's chip designs - FT

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing
·2 min read

(Reuters) -Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd cannot buy some of the most advanced chip designs after the SoftBank-owned British chip tech firm Arm Ltd determined that U.S. and Britain would not approve licences to export technology to China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

This is the first known time that Arm has decided it could not export its most cutting-edge designs to China, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The British chip tech firm concluded that the U.S. and UK would not approve the sale of its latest Neoverse V series because the performance was too high, the report added

Alibaba and Arm did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The development comes two months after the U.S. published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. tools, vastly expanding its reach to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

The Biden administration also plans to place Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies and 35 other Chinese firms on a trade blacklist that would prevent them from buying certain American components, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Arm launched its next generation of data center chip technology called Neoverse V2 earlier this year to meet the explosive growth of data from 5G and internet-connected gadgets.

Over the past year, Arm has released several new core designs, including Neoverse N2 and Neoverse V1 and V2, the latter of which are the highest- performance cores to date, the report said.

Chinese companies have been blocked from purchasing Neoverse V2 and its previous generation V1 because of the U.S. and UK export controls that are connected to technologies listed under Wassenaar, an agreement that limits the movement of "dual-use" technologies sought for both peaceful and military purposes, FT said, citing people briefed on the reasoning behind the move.

(Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Memberships Are Going Up in 2023

    If there's ever been a good time to join Costco, it's now. There's no set date on when the wholesale giant is expected to raise the prices of its memberships, but Costco's chief financial officer,...

  • Analysis-China's massive older chip tech build up raises U.S. concern

    China’s largest chip maker SMIC is ramping up production of a decade-old chip technology, key to many industries' supply chains, setting off alarm bells in the United States and prompting some lawmakers to try to stop them. The United States and allied nations could further step up restrictions if China announces a trillion yuan ($144 billion) support package for its chip industry, as Reuters exclusively reported on Tuesday, said TechInsights' chip economist Dan Hutcheson. Starting with the Trump administration, the United States has been tightening the noose around China's high-tech ambitions.

  • Meta unplugs Connectivity division, home of satellite and drone internet experiments

    Meta has quietly reabsorbed the resources of its "Connectivity" division, the company confirmed. For nearly 10 years, this was the home of the former Facebook's experimental internet and telecoms efforts, from satellites (exploded) to drones (crashed) to apps (disputed) and other more traditional infrastructure (appreciated and ongoing). As first noted by Light Reading, Meta Connectivity's staff and projects, or what remain of them after the imminent cuts, will be divided between its Infrastructure and Central Products divisions.

  • 11 of the Best New Features in iOS 16.2

    After seven weeks of beta testing, Apple released the latest build of the iPhone operating system, iOS 16.2, earlier today. The free update comes with some fun new features and changes, including the brand new Apple Music karaoke feature, end-to-end encrypted iCloud backups, and a new collaborative digital whiteboard called Freeform. This is undoubtedly the biggest iPhone update since iOS 16. Here are the biggest new features worth knowing about.

  • Apple releases iOS 16.2 with always-on display changes and tighter security

    Apple has released iOS 16.2 with updates to the always-on display, security and key apps.

  • Reviewed: I’ve Been Wearing the Apple Watch Series 8 for Two Months — Is It Worth It?

    It’s difficult to imagine a time before the Apple Watch even though, of course, it existed. Since its release, there hasn’t been another wearable that could dethrone the Apple Watch as the best smartwatch around. Few have tried, like Samsung’s line of Galaxy Watches, but none have yet to convince me otherwise. The Apple Watch […]

  • Oops! 57 crazy Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end

    Black Friday is behind us, and Cyber Monday is now over. If you followed all of the coverage from BGR Deals, you undoubtedly scored plenty … The post Oops! 57 crazy Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end appeared first on BGR.

  • Woman sees Hinge dating app notification on boyfriend’s phone and wonders if he’s cheating

    A woman is worried that her boyfriend is using the app behind her back. The post Woman sees Hinge dating app notification on boyfriend’s phone and wonders if he’s cheating appeared first on In The Know.

  • Meta Aborts Division Meant For Satellite And Drone Experiments

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) stealthily reabsorbed the resources of its "Connectivity" division. For nearly a decade, the division was the home of former Facebook's experimental internet and telecoms efforts, from satellites (exploded) to drones (crashed) to apps (disputed) and other more traditional infrastructure (appreciated and ongoing), TechCrunch reports. Meta looked to divide Connectivity's remaining staff and projects between its Infrastructure and Central Products divisions. Also

  • Twitter Has a Bad Surprise For iPhone Users

    The Twitter social network is relaunching its subscription service after suspending new signups for a month.

  • US Army ponders ‘radio as a service’ to keep communications up to date

    “It is ironic to me that we would actually come up with any IT program where we think we’re going to be fielding the same capability for decades.”

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 43% and 87% That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have plunged into a bear market this year. Since the beginning of the year, billionaire Ken Fisher of Fisher Asset Management more than doubled his stake in Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM). Meanwhile, billionaire Louis Bacon of Moore Capital Management started a position in Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) in the second quarter, then more than doubled the size of that position in the third quarter.

  • Sony PlayStation 5 Sales Surge in US as Supply Woes Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. led a big jump in video-game hardware sales in the US last month, in the latest sign of improving PlayStation 5 supply.Most Read from BloombergMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherThe Tokyo-ba

  • Lightning Deal Alert: Amazon Just Brought Back Black Friday Tech Pricing: Save Big On Echo, Sony, Google & More

    Still need to finish your holiday shopping? This is your change to save big on the year's best gadgets.

  • Apple is going to keep cozying up to the Chinese government, no matter how much it says it's investing in America, India, and other countries

    Apple may try to move production away from China, but it will continue to play ball with China to access its consumers.

  • Amazon has an Anker charging accessories sale that you can’t miss

    Keeping all of your devices charged can be a chore. Keeping track of what is charged, what has a battery that is nearly dead, and … The post Amazon has an Anker charging accessories sale that you can’t miss appeared first on BGR.

  • Your Next iPad Pro or MacBook Air Could Have an OLED Display

    Life is a little more pleasing with a high quality display, which is why this tweet from display supply chain consultant Ross Young tickles us. In a tweet available only to Super Follower subscribers (I am one!), Young says that 2024's iPad Pro and MacBook Air models will be the first of Apple’s non-handheld tech to don OLED displays. The tweet simply states:

  • U.S. lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China's TikTok

    Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced bipartisan legislation to ban China's popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner ByteDance Ltd amid U.S. fears the app could be used to spy on Americans and censor content. The legislation would block all transactions from any social media company in or under the influence of China and Russia, Rubio's office said in a news release, adding that a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives was sponsored by Republican congressman Mike Gallagher and Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi.

  • Anker charging accessories are up to 48 percent off in Amazon sale

    Right now, you can pick up a number of Anker chargers and other smartphone accessors at Amazon with discounts of up to 50 percent.

  • China re-opens more areas at risk for COVID spread as lockdowns ease

    China has slashed the number of locations deemed at high risk of wider COVID outbreaks, re-opening locked down areas including one hosting a key factory of an Apple supplier. A district in the city of Zhengzhou in central China where iPhone supplier Foxconn has a vast facility declared on Monday that it had released all high-risk zones from lockdown. Last month, thousands of workers fled the Foxconn facility on fears of COVID lockdowns, curtailing production.