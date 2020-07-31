With new export controls, US takes another step to clamp down on China

New US rules restricting exports to China to prevent sensitive technologies from being used by the Chinese military are the latest development in the deteriorating relationship between the two countries. And the worst is yet to come, legal experts say.

The new rules, which went into effect on June 29, expanded requirements for US exporters to obtain licenses for goods intended for military purposes, including for weapon development, military aircraft or surveillance operations.

The expansion, first introduced by the US Commerce Department in April, also banned exports to any entities in any relationship with China's People's Liberation Army, labelling them as potential military end users.

While the rules, also applicable to Russia and Venezuela, have existed for more than a decade, the expansion shows the Trump administration's commitment to find every angle in its "whole of government" approach to confronting China and containing China's technological ambitions.

People's Liberation Army soldiers wearing protective face masks as they march past the Forbidden City in Beijing. The US has tightened export restrictions for products that could wind up used by the PLA. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=People's Liberation Army soldiers wearing protective face masks as they march past the Forbidden City in Beijing. The US has tightened export restrictions for products that could wind up used by the PLA. Photo: EPA-EFE

The administration has ratcheted up fights against China, first in trade, then on multiple fronts with a focus on tech. US export policy has toughened extensively. In recent years, the Commerce, Defence and State departments have instituted a slew of regulations to rein in tech transfers to China.

Among other measures, Chinese tech acquisitions have faced more stringent reviews, and scores of Chinese individuals and companies have been placed on an "entity list" to block them, for national security concerns, from doing business with American counterparts.

After China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong a month ago - alarming US officials who now regard the city as merely another part of the mainland - Washington swiftly removed Hong Kong's export licensing privileges to restrict its access to "sensitive US technology" and cut off Beijing's access to hi-tech goods that can be used to bolster the PLA.

"This is just one rule out of a number of actions we've seen that are impacting China. And there is more to come," George Grammas, a Washington-based international trade lawyer at law firm Squire Patton Boggs, said on Wednesday.

Grammas said he anticipated more regulations that would be "taking technologies, goods and products that are not subject to a license requirement for China today and transition into a license requirement.

"And I don't think it will be limited to this administration."