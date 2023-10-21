Export council candidates want to continue borough's recent upswing

Oct. 20—Export has been on an upswing over the past few years, taking full advantage of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail passing through the center of the borough and revitalizing its downtown business district.

Four candidates who will compete for three open council seats are looking to keep that going.

"I think Export is on the right track, but there's a lot more to do," said incumbent Democrat John Nagoda, 71, who has been on borough council since 1976. "The residential areas are now getting cleaned up, we're repairing older dwellings, younger people are coming into town and that's all positive."

Nagoda works for his son in the real estate business.

"We've worked very hard to bring businesses in and have a viable downtown," Nagoda said. "Young people coming in and improving the residential parts of the town, that's a breath of fresh air."

Republican and borough fire Chief David Silvis, 34, is seeking reelection for a second full term, after he was appointed to fill now-Mayor Joe Zaccagnini's council seat.

"Public safety is a big thing for me, obviously, with the fire company, but also with state police and Murrysville Medic One," said Silvis, who owns and operates DS Home Renovations in Export. "Having a safe town and a place where people can start their families is important to me."

Silvis said he'd also like to continue growing relationships with local utility companies to plan future infrastructure in a more organized way.

"Creating long-lasting relationships with them can help us make things better for our residents," he said.

Republican Stephen Opsitnick, 57, who heads the borough's public works department, is also running for a seat on council.

"I want to be more of a part of Export," Opsitnick said. "Having worked for the borough and seeing different things around town, I think I can be more help toward the borough."

Opsitnick said the borough "has come a long way and I want to be part of moving it into the future. For a small town, I'm pretty proud of what we've had going on."

Incumbent Republican Joe Ferri, owner of Joey's The Edge in Export, said he wants to be involved in doing what he can for his hometown. Ferri did not file for reelection by the deadline, but earned a spot on the Democratic side of the ballot through write-in votes.

"As a council, we've got a pretty good team that pulls in the same direction," said Ferri, 67. "We're fortunate to have a harmonious group and it hasn't always been that way."

Ferri pointed to the large number of improvements throughout the borough.

"We want to continue on that path and utilize the assets we have," he said. "The (Westmoreland Heritage) Trail's been a wonderful thing. We're working on that whole area to make the borough better."

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .