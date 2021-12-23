Export man arrested, charged with drug possession

Dec. 22—An Export man is facing 12 drug-related charges after state troopers say he tossed a bag of methamphetamine from his shirt pocket when they came to his home to serve him with a warrant.

Ronald I. Askey, 49, was in the county prison without bond Wednesday after his arraignment.

Cpl. Judson Shephard said he and Trooper Joshua Abernathy were walking to the door of Askey's residence in the 5700 block of Roosevelt Avenue about 3:30 p.m. Saturday to serve a warrant after he failed to appear at a hearing on a driving under the influence charge filed by Delmont police.

Shephard said after Askey answered the door, "he attempted to throw a clear plastic Baggie containing crystal methamphetamine that he removed from his right front shirt pocket."

Askey was taken into custody and agreed to allow police to search his residence.

Shephard said additional officers from Delmont and Murrysville assisted and found two more plastic bags of methamphetamine, a bag containing numerous painkillers and another bag containing marijuana. Police also seized a methamphetamine smoking pipe and a digital scale.

Askey is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He did not have an attorney listed in court dockets.

