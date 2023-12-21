Export teen sentenced to prison term for Jeannette shooting

Dec. 20—An Export man pleaded guilty Wednesday to shooting two men in a Jeannette home in October 2020.

Khalil Myers, 19, was originally charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection with a shooting that injured two men at a South Third Street home.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger sentenced Myers to serve 5 to 10 years in prison and an additional year on probation.

Police said Myers used a handgun when he wounded Austin Mathias, 19, whose last known address is Crabtree, and Anthony Bittinger, 21, of Greensburg. The incident occurred following a confrontation among the men and the mother of one of the alleged victims. Both victims survived the shooting.

According to court records, Myers, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, claimed he visited the Mathias home, where he was antagonized by his two victims and others who were present in the residence. Myers told police he went to a second-floor bedroom, retrieved a 9 mm handgun and fired as Mathias and Bittinger brandished their weapons and threatened to shoot.

Police said Myers fled with two friends and disposed of the handgun, according to court documents.

Prosecutors dismissed the attempted homicide count and added an additional aggravated assault charge that Myers pleaded guilty to on Tuesday.

The judge last year rejected Myers' request to have his case transferred to juvenile court where he could not have been held in custody beyond his 21st birthday.

